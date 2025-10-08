Brewers Will Have Beer Shower After Sweeping Cubs

Brewers vs. Cubs, 5:08 ET

It was not a very fun betting day for me yesterday. I took the under in the Mariners vs. Tigers game, and they decided to break out the bats for the first time. I did think the Mariners would win, but that wasn't the bet, so no credit there. Something cool did happen in that game if you haven't heard about it - Cal Raleigh hit a bomb to the guy wearing a shirt that said hit #61 here. After the guy caught it, he changed his shirt to say hit #62 here. Sports are so cool. We've seen quite a bit of runs in this series, and we have a potential closeout as the Brewers look to sweep the Cubs.

Let me set the stage for how this series has gone: In Game 1, the Cubs led off with a solo homer. First batter of a series against a team that has struggled in the playoffs, and the Cubs go and hit a homer to give themselves a first inning, first batter lead. Milwaukee comes to bat in the bottom half of the inning and drops six runs on the Cubs' heads. Sure, there was an error, but the Brewers were hitting everything in sight. What was most impressive was that there was no homer to save the day for the Brewers; they were just hitting nonstop. Good for them. The Cubs added a couple of solo shots in the sixth and eighth innings, but it wasn't enough. They lost 9-3. In Game 2, the Cubs had two of the first three hitters reach base. Seiya Suzuki came up in the four-hole and blasted a shot to deep right. It was a no-doubt homer, and for the second straight game, the Cubs not only hit a first-inning home run, but they took a lead. The bottom of the 1st started off as well as you could've hoped if you were a Chicago supporter. Starter Shota Imanaga struck out his first two hitters. Then the Brewers got a single to left. Then another single to left. Then Andrew Vaughn stepped up and hit a towering homer to left. Tie game. From there, the Cubs didn't score again, and the Brewers rode that momentum to another homer in the third and yet another three-run homer in the fourth. Game over. Brewers up 2-0 and one win away from the National League Championship Series.

There are only a few teams this season that were successful on the road, and one of them was the best team in baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers. They were nine games above the .500 mark in road games. Only one other team was more than five games above the mark on the road this year (the Yankees). Today they send out Quinn Priester, who coincidentally grew up as a Cubs fan. Simply put, Priester was fantastic for the Brewers this season. He repeatedly put them in a position to win games. For the year, he was 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP. To think the Pirates and Red Sox basically gave up on the 25-year old is a little insane. Priester led the Brewers to 19 wins in a row in games he started before they finally lost in his last start of the season against the Reds. He faced the Cubs three times this season, with 14.1 innings covered, allowing 10 earned runs. Seven of them came in his first appearance against them. To counter, the Cubs send out Jameson Taillon. Taillon made one start for the Cubs in the postseason, and he went four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. He has been a full run better at home than on the road. He has only allowed six earned runs over his past 38.1 innings, though, so he is locked in when it matters most. Taillon also faced Milwaukee three times this season, allowing eight earned runs over 16 innings.

The way the Brewers have been playing, it is hard to envision the Cubs taking a game. Sure, they get to play at Wrigley Field, and that could turn the tide a bit for them, but they need Taillon to be at the top of his game. The books expect this to be low scoring with a 6.5 total on the board, but it seems a bit too low to me. I'm not backing the over, but I do lean that way. I'm going to back the Brewers here. They play insanely well in games with Priester on the mound and should make it 20 of 21 games won with him on the mound. As much as it pains me as a fan, I think the Brewers complete the sweep and party on their rival's field.