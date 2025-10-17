Brewers Could Extend Series, But Total Is A Safer Play

Brewers vs. Dodgers, Game 4, 8:38 ET

I was originally not going to write this article, but what fun would that be? I've written something for each of the first three games of the National League Championship Series, and more importantly, I've gone 3-0 in the plays. I am putting that on the line here tonight once again as we get into Game 4. The Brewers are desperate to not be swept and embarrassed by the Dodgers, and I'm looking for a sweep of my own in Game 4.

For the record, the Brewers are no 0-3 since taking a photo with an L flag in the background. I believe a certain sports betting writer for Outkick mentioned how dumb this idea was… That would be me. I'm happy that Milwaukee has been losing not only because I'm a Cubs fan and thought this was a lame trolling, but because I still think it is a dumb idea even if they weren't facing my favorite team. The Brewers have done essentially nothing on offense with them scoring just one run in each of the first three games. It isnt' like the Dodgers are lighting the world on fire with their offense either, but their pitching has been absurd. They got eight innings out of Blake Snell in Game 1, nine out of Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2, and 5.2 out of Tyler Glasnow yesterday. Glasnow didn't go too deep, and he did allow a run, but the Brewers still managed just four total hits for the game and struck out 12 times. For whatever reason, the Brewers started Aaron Ashby instead of Jacob Misiorowski who turned in a good performance, allowing just three hits and one earned run over five innings.

The question now is about who the Brewers will send to the hill. I suppose it has to be all hands on deck, but I really doubt they will send out Freddy Peralta or Misiorowski in this one. I could see them using Quinn Priester as he turned in a very strong performance in the series opener, going four innings. Honestly, I really don't understand what the Brewers are trying to do with not having their starters actually start games. It just doesn't make much sense. If you're going to have them throw four or five innings anyway, why not just have them go from the beginning. This is a bit of their manager trying to be too cute. I get Ashby is a lefty and maybe he is trying to deliver on matchup advantages, but this seems over the top. Additionally, Shohei Ohtani 4-for-4 against Ashby in his career before this series against Ashby. Ohtani is the starter for the Dodgers tonight. Talk about an embarrassment of riches - the Dodgers are throwing a potential Cy Young candidate as their fourth starter in a playoff series. In the series against the Phillies, Ohtani pitched six innings of three-run ball, allowing three hits while striking out nine hitters. The Dodgers till won the game 5-3. He hasn't pitched in 13 days, so it is possible that he doesn't go as deep into the game as they continue to watch his workload, but five innings still seems reasonable. Especially considering the Brewers haven't gotten any offense going.

Ohtani is not hitting the ball, but that didn't really impact his pitching very much. I actually think him pitching might give him a break mentally from the dish. He is having a rough playoffs, with 17 strikeouts in 38 at-bats and just six hits. The Brewers should be fine with Priester on the mound, if he does in fact take the ball. I don't think the Dodgers are deserving over being -200 favorites tonight, though. Milwaukee is certainly the value play. I think this is one where both teams can break out the bats a bit. I'll back the over for this game.