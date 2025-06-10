Brewers Will Beat Back Braves

Braves vs. Brewers, 7:40 ET

For the first time in a while, I changed it up and covered an NHL game. Thanks to the Panthers showing up for the game, the total went over and we hit. They scored two goals in each period which gave them six for the game, and the Oilers did… not much. they scored one goal for the game and went down 2-1 in the series. I did think Edmonton would win the game, but it didn't work out at all. Tonight we have a ton of great baseball games on the slate so I'm going to go for another here as the Braves take on the Brewers.

The Braves are not running out of time to turn this season around, but they look like this is going to be a season they are going to want to forget. They are now nine games under .500 and it doesn't take a genius to realize where their struggles are coming from with an 11-23 road record. You can't be that bad on the road and expect to be a winning club. There really isn't a great excuse for the Braves right now. Sure, they've dealt with injuries, but the reality is that all teams have had issues. Sometimes a year just doesn't go your way. They are actually in fourth place of the division right now so things aren't just going poorly, they are going really bad. Tonight, the Braves turn to Grant Holmes who is 3-4 with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP. Holmes has made 12 starts for the season, and he has been rough on the road with a 5.55 ERA here as opposed 3.12 at home. The good news is that he's only made four road starts, and he has allowed four or more in two starts, and three or fewer in the other two. He hasn't faced the Brewers much, but he has held them to two hits in 14 at-bats.

The Brewers have no desire to turn their season around, what they want to do is keep trying to capitalize on their winning streak they had a week or so ago. The problem is that the Brewers have been like the Giants from last season. They basically win a bunch in a row, then lose a bunch in a row. they are over .500 at the moment, but it seems like this team is never going to truly separate from that mark one way or another. After winning eight straight games, they have now lost four of their past six. Today's starter, Quinn Priester, is on his third team, but this one feels different. He struggled with Pittsburgh and Boston, but seems to have settled in. It is interesting, too, because the Red Sox probably could use a reliable arm in the rotation. Preister is 3-2 with a 3..88 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. Outside of back-to-back starts in late-April, early May, Priester has allowed a total of 12 earned runs in 46.1 innings. The Braves haven't seen much of him, but they have knocked him around in 16 at-bats, with seven hits.

If we go by past performance, Holmes is going to be the better pitcher. However, if we go by how they look now, and in the current year, Priester is probably the better team to go with. I think this game probably goes over the total as well, but I think there is better value on the Brewers. Neither team is in great form, but Priester has been reliable at home this season and has been the better pitcher. I'll take a shot here on Milwaukee.