Bracket Busted? BetMGM's $150 Offer Can Save Your Tournament

Look, we're deep in the madness now. First round games are already providing the upsets, your bracket might already be in shambles, and your boss is pretending not to notice you checking scores during meetings. But here's the good news - it's not too late to get in on the action.

BetMGM has a sign-up offer that doesn't totally suck, even with games already underway. Bet $10, win your bet, and they'll throw $150 in bonus bets your way. Perfect timing to salvage your tournament experience.

Getting This Done Between Games

Here's how to grab this offer before the next tipoff:

Hit our sign-up link (yes, we get a little something if you do, welcome to the internet) Fill out the basic info they need Deposit at least $10 Find a bet you don't hate and put $10 on it If it hits, enjoy your $150 in bonus funds

The whole process takes less time than a TV timeout.

Only works if you're in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV and haven't signed up before

You've got 7 days to use the bonus bets before they disappear

Must be 21+ (obviously)

Is this going to make you rich? No. Is it better than most of the "risk-free" offers that aren't actually risk-free? Absolutely.

Actually Useful Betting Tips For The Remaining Games

Instead of generic "do your research" advice, here's what matters now that we've seen some action:

Teams that survived close first-round scares often play looser in the second-round

Watch for guard-heavy teams with momentum – they're tournament gold

The public overreacts to first-round performances – use that to your advantage

Rest matters more as the tournament progresses – check who had the tougher path

Use your bonus bets on Sweet Sixteen underdogs – might as well swing for value

Bottom Line

The tournament's already delivering drama, and there's plenty more to come. Getting an extra $150 to bet with as we head toward the later rounds isn't the worst idea. Just remember that like that Cinderella team everyone's suddenly in love with, nothing is guaranteed.

Ready to get in on this? Sign up here and may the gambling gods be ever in your favor for the rest of the tournament.

Please gamble responsibly. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This promotional offer is for new players only, subject to eligibility requirements.