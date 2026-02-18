Will Boston's Moves Put Them Over The Top In Loaded AL East

Boston Red Sox Preview

Maybe I am in the minority, but when the Boston Red Sox have a good baseball team, it seems like the league is more enjoyable. I am not a Yankees fan, but I’d say the same about them. It is something about historic franchises being relevant that I like, I think. Either way, I expected last year for the Red Sox to really struggle, and they made their way into the playoffs. They once again had to retool this offseason. Are they going to be able to work their way into the playoffs this year?

Last season recap:

As mentioned, the Red Sox were a playoff team. They ended up going 89-73 and winning one of the playoff spots. They had to face their foes, the Yankees, in the postseason and lost. They took the opener, but were unable to get either of the next two games, losing 4-3 and then 4-0. They had a strong second half of the year to just get to the postseason with a 36-28 record after the All-Star break. To look back even further, this team started with Rafael Devers on the team, but he was traded after being more of a distraction than he was worth and refusing to play first base for them. That might’ve been the turning point as the Red Sox were basically a .500 team when they traded him.

Offseason moves:

The Red Sox were very active during the offseason, trying to rebuild their lineup and their rotation. The biggest standout thing about the offseason might actually be the loss to their team. Alex Bregman was a difference maker for the team. The Red Sox and everyone else raved about his leadership, and the expectation was that they could resign him to a long term deal. That didn’t happen and Bregman found his way to Chicago. So, they made adjustments. Ranger Suarez was added, Sonny Gray came over in a trade, as did Willson Contreras. They also traded for Caleb Durbin who had a strong season with Milwaukee last year.

Roster:

Garret Crochet might still be the second-best pitcher in the American League. He was outstanding in his first Boston season. He will be the anchor of the rotation. Suarez and Gray give Boston a strong 1-3 that can rival most teams that are likely to reach the postseason. One of their strengths, that was an issue last year, is their starting depth. Boston has seven guys that likely would crack almost any rotation in the league. Their bullpen should be solid, especially if Aroldis Chapman can maintain his success from last season. Replacing Alex Bregman will be a challenge. From a hitting perspective, Contreras could replicate a lot of his production, but the intangibles are going to be difficult. The Red Sox are also pretty young in their infield. They have questions at second and third base. I’m not sold on Durbin being a great option, but he is at least young and has good potential. If Trevor Story can play a full year, and Jarren Duran replicate their success from last year, they might be fine. I’m most interested in seeing how Roman Anthony progresses after strong showings in his games last year.

Betting outlook:

The Red Sox are, as you’d expect, looked at as if they will have a good year. Their win total is 87.5. They are, in my opinion, one of the best five teams in the American League. With that comes at least 85 wins. I just don’t know how much further they get. I think they have the best rotation because the Yankees have too many injury questions. I like the Red Sox to win the division at +310. I also like over 87.5 wins, but prefer playing the division at that number.