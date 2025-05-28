Boston Will Lead Fever Without Clark

Fever vs. Mystics, 7:30 ET

Is anyone going to watch this game now that the superstar Caitlin Clark is out of it? I recently saw a statistic that Clark accounted for basically 25% of all revenue for the league last year, which is insane, but I wanted to see the same stat for other leagues and players. I don't know where that can be found, but if you do, message me on Twitter/X. My last WNBA play was a loss, and it was a big one. I lost multiple units as the Liberty couldn't hold a big lead and ultimately won by two instead of winning by three or more as I predicted. Let's see if we can get some of it back as the Fever take on the Mystics.

The Fever are missing their best player with Clark being sidelined for at least two weeks. The reality is that she will only miss about four games, but that certainly throws the team off a bit, and they are likely to be cautious with her given that this is the beginning of the season. In other words, the Fever will still be a good team, but they probably won't be great. My assumption is that Kelsey Mitchell will get more involved in the offense. I'd like to see Aliyah Boston get more involved as well, and it looks like her new coach is encouraging that as well. She is averaging 18.5 points per game which is four points more than her career average. Most of all, I am guessing that we get a combination of Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham leading the offense for the Fever. This will take some adjustments, so be ready for the Fever to not look quite as sharp as you'd expect.

For the Mystics this is a team that is somewhat suffering as a result of Ellena Della Donne retiring early. I actually don't know if she retired, to be honest. Either way, the team had to kind of scramble after losing a superstar. Now they are building a new squad, but are probably looking at just playing for a lottery pick and not the playoffs. There are certainly some ballers on the roster, but no one who is really worthy of building around in my opinion. They started the season with two wins. One over Atlanta which was a bit of a surprise, but at home against a team that had a lot of turnover might've given them the slight edge needed. They also beat Connecticut who has only Marina Mabrey now and she doesn't even want to be on that team. They then lost three straight on a West Coast trip and now return to face the Fever.

This matchup would probably have the Fever favored by seven or eight with Clark on the court. I still think the Fever cover as they are almost certainly going to have an attitude of showing the world that they are good even without her. The Mystics, though, have been in every game this season. Here is the margin of victory for the Mystics games: 4, 5, 2, 3, 6. Every one of their matchups has been tight. I think I'm going to rely on Aliyah Boston here tonight and take her to get over 16.5 points. She has done it in three of four, and although she has a good rapport with Clark, I think coach Stephanie White will look to lean on her and give her more touches without Clark's skill set on the floor.

