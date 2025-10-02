A Boring, Banged Up 49ers Team Awaits Us On Thursday Night Football

49ers vs. Rams, 8:15 ET

Thursday Night Football marks the start of Week 5, and this has been a fun season to this point. There have been lots of great moments, a lot of intrigue, and some very confusing overall performances from teams. There have been injuries to key players on a lot of teams, and some teams that looked great for a week or two now look like they might be average or worse. In tonight's contest, we have the surprising 49ers taking on their divisional foes, the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers are 3-1 for the season, and that's where the main surprise has come from. They won the season opener with Brock Purdy under center, heading into Seattle and taking the opener from them. This was the only game which San Francisco has been fully healthy this season. It seems like every week someone else is dropping for them. After Purdy played in the opener, he was able to come back for last week's game against the Jaguars, but he will be out once again with a toe issue. That means the team turns to Mac Jones again. His stats are almost identical in two games to what Purdy has done with his productivity. Jones has actually been better in protecting the ball, given that he only has one interception, and Purdy has thrown four. What really needs to improve for the team is Christian McCaffrey getting some blocking. He is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and hasn't found the endzone on a rush yet this season. To make matters worse, the 49ers are going to be without Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, their top two receivers for this game. That doesn't mention that Nick Bosa on defense and George Kittle on offense are both on the injured reserve as well.

The Rams are also 3-1 this season, and they arguably could be 4-0 as they looked like the better team for about three quarters of the game against Philadelphia, their lone loss. Los Angeles has not had the injury bite them the same way that San Francisco has, but they have a couple of players who also could be out for this game. Tyler Higbee is one who might be impactful, as the 49ers have allowed three touchdowns to opposing tight ends already this season. The 49ers have been pretty good against the pass overall, holding opposing receivers to just two touchdowns this season. With Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on the field, this will be the best combination of receivers that San Francisco has had to face this year. This is also the best quarterback San Francisco has had to face, so it is possible that those numbers look better as a result of playing Kyler Murray and Spencer Rattler.

The line for this game has gotten a bit out of control. It opened at -3.5 and has been bet up to -8.5. If you're buying into that number now, you're not only getting a worse number, you're getting the absolute worst number. The Rams should win this game, they are healthier, at home, and even if both teams were healthy, the Rams would be better. I just don't see this 49ers offense doing that well tonight. They have very few offensive weapons. I also don't see the Rams putting up a ridiculous amount of points. I think they should be somewhere in the 20's and the 49ers somewhere in the teens. I'm going to back the 49ers to go under their 17.5 total.