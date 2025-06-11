Books Might Have The Wrong Favorite Here

Rangers vs. Twins, 7:40 ET

The NBA has been bashed for many years, and I feel like it might be coming for baseball pretty soon too. The product of the NBA is… not great, unless you really like basketball. It is a lot of one-on-one, but players are more talented than ever. There are a lot of good things there that are overlooked by the casual fan. Now, if you look at Twitter and even highlight sites, the biggest thing people talk about is the ridiculous ejections, bad strike calls, and yesterday's super dumb play with Jazz Chisholm. He slid into third base on a steal and was tagged. The third basemen, Garcia from Kansas City, didn't catch the ball, and Chisholm was really mad that he was tagged hard. In the nicest possible language I can use: Chisholm is a pathetic loser for this complaint. He didn't get tagged hard, they tried to get him out. Unfortunately, baseball players and umps are looking more and more like whiners than anything. Instead of whining today, let's get to some winning in a game between the Rangers and Twins.

The Rangers are one of the many teams this season that are floundering around that .500 mark this year. Texas came in without too high of expectations. They won the World Series two years ago, but did very little last year. They still have the Astros and the Mariners to deal with in the division, and, surprisingly, this season, the Angels as well. The team hasn't been good offensively, and that has been one of the bigger downfalls of the club this year. They in the bottom five of runs scored this year. Texas's pitching staff has been pretty good overall and tonight they get Jack Leiter taking the ball. Leiter is 4-2 with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. He hasn't gone overly deep into games lately, having not completed six innings in any of his past three outings. In ten starts this season, he has allowed three or more earned runs just three times. He has not faced the Twins before so he gets a bit of a chance to surprise them.

The Twins are doing better than I expected to this point in the year. They are also somewhat of a floundering team, though. They are above .500, but the reality is that they are just four games over, and this should be a rather competitive division. The Tigers are clearly the cream of the AL Central crop, but the remainder of the teams (outside of the White Sox) are all somewhere around the middle mark. Pretty much everything about this team is average. Their runs scored as a team is 16th, their batting average is 18th, ERA is 11th, and batting average against is 14th. They do have the sixth-best WHIP which is great. The Twins hand the ball to David Festa. This will be Festa's fifth game this season. So far he has allowed 10 earned runs in 16.2 innings, but eight of those runs came in his last outing against the Athletics. You have to wonder how he will respond after such a tough start. Will he regain his confidence or is this going to be a struggle? Against Festa, the Rangers hitters are 6-for-17.

The books seem to think this will be an easy win for the Twins. I can't say that I see it the same way. I'm not sure that Festa is someone that you can assume you know what he will do. I think you can make that assumption with the Rangers and Leiter. I'm going to take Texas through five, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them win the full game as well.