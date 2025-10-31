Blue Jays Should End Series Tonight Even Against Yamamoto

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays, Game 6, 8:00 ET

This has been a tough World Series for me. When I think the game will go over, it goes under. When I think the Dodgers have an edge, the Blue Jays have a pitcher who was throwing in A-ball earlier in the year strike out 12 hitters. Things happen, games are tough, and, frankly, I'm wrong about my predictions. The only thing that I've been correct about is that the Blue Jays were being disrespected with the opening line for the series. They were given no chance by the books, now the Dodgers have their backs against the wall and have to win tonight to extend the series with the Blue Jays.

The Dodgers had a golden opportunity when the series shifted back home, but their lone win was the 18-inning game. A lot has been made about Los Angeles and their payroll. I'm sure that if they win the next two games, a lot of cases will be made about how they bought a World Series. I'm also sure that if they lose tonight or tomorrow, people will mock them for not being able to get it done with their payroll. It is a bit of a dumb argument. Sure, they have spent a lot of money on players, but what do you want them to do? Reserve money for the billionaire owner? I just don't get it. The Dodgers, and any other team willing to open their wallets, are a positive thing for the game. We want good teams, we want a bit of parity, but any team can do what the Dodgers are doing. They choose not to. Tonight the Dodgers use one of those arms they spent good money on to try and extend the series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto had the best start for the Dodgers in this series. He will need to replicate that success tonight if Los Angeles wants to live to fight another day. Over his past two starts, Yamamoto has tossed 18 innings, back-to-back complete games, and allowed a total of seven hits, two earned runs, and one walk.

The Blue Jays have had a different path to the World Series than the Dodgers. Over the past few years there have been a few things that have been consistent for Toronto. They went after almost every free agent that the Dodgers went after, but missed out on almost all of them. They were constantly tinkering and retooling to find the right combination of players. Unfortunately, the team never really clicked or performed the way that they needed to. This year, that changed. The team hit better than they have in the past years, and the pitching staff did just enough to get the job done. Their rotation is made up of two guys with great pedigrees that they took flyers on, a rookie, and tonight's starter, a former Cy Young winner, Kevin Gausman. Gausman was the start of the rebuild for Toronto and has delivered consistently for the squad. He has allowed just seven earned runs over 24.2 playoff innings, including three earned over 6.2 against the Dodgers earlier in the series.

This has been a fantastic World Series. Sure, some games didn't have a ton of drama, but both teams are playing well enough to deserve a win. The Dodgers' hitters have been a bit more nervous, or at least lacking the consistency that is needed to win. I'm not sure that they automatically turn it on. The Blue Jays have done a better job of manufacturing runs. The Dodgers are relying on Shohei Ohtani or homers in general to get their runs. Since I've been wrong about everything, you should probably fade me, but I'm going to take the Blue Jays tonight. Best case scenario, we win. Worst case, we get a Game 7.