Blue Jays And Mariners Will Continue Offensive Showcase

Blue Jays vs. Mariners, Game 5, 6:08 ET

I finally hit an American League Championship Series game! Not only did I hit one winner, I actually gave out two winners as I took the Blue Jays and the over for the game. It was still just a unit for me as I split the play between both of the looks, but I'm happy nonetheless. This series has been infinitely better than the other Championship Series in the National League, but I am 3-0 in that series as well. I probably should make another play in that series, but I'm going back to this one between the Blue Jays and Mariners with a huge Game 5 on the line.

At this point, no road team has lost a game in the first four. At some point, that has to change, right? Toronto did exactly what they needed to do after dropping the first two games of the series. They stole home field advantage back from the Mariners and now have tied it up. With two games remaining in Toronto, they have to feel pretty good about their chances to advance, but they also may not want to leave Seattle, considering their bats have finally started heating up. After doing nothing in the first two games, the team has racked up runs in the past two games. They've sent 21 runners across the plate in two games. Interestingly enough, the Mariners have scored first in both games in Seattle, but it hasn't been enough to step on the throats of the Blue Jays. Normally, a very strong pitching team, Seattle can't seem to figure out this Blue Jays lineup. Perhaps it is the adjustments Toronto has made, or maybe the Mariners are getting too comfortable after taking the early lead. This is a huge game for both clubs as it means the winner will be just a game away from reaching the World Series.

In order to position their team to be on the verge of punching their ticket to the World Series, the Blue Jays send out their ace, Kevin Gausman. Gausman is on normal rest for this game, and he was very productive in Game 1. He opened the series, going 5.2 innings and allowing just three hits, two earned runs, and one walk. He struck out five hitters and recorded a loss, but that was more to his team providing him with little run support than it was because of his work. Overall in the playoffs, he has gone 11.1 innings and allowed just three earned runs. He was slightly better on the road than he was at home this season. Mariners hitters are batting .232 against him. The Mariners are sending Bryce Miller to the mound to combat Gausman. Miller has not been great at home this season, posting a 5.80 ERA. He has been very good in the playoffs, throwing 10.1 innings and allowing just three earned runs. He was brilliant in his first matchup against the Blue Jays, going six innings and allowing just one run on two hits and three walks. I do have some concerns about him facing them again in such a short period of time. He also allowed seven earned runs to them over five innings when he faced them in Seattle earlier in the year.

The Blue Jays are finally hot, and I'm not sure they will slow down here. The Mariners haven't been ice cold or anything; they just can't get their pitching to do what they need them to do. I doubt Miller will be the answer, but I was wrong about it in the first matchup he had, so maybe he proves me wrong again. I'm backing the over here as I think it is a good opportunity for the clubs to both put some crooked numbers on the board.