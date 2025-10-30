Blackhawks Are Playing Better Than Books Think

Blackhawks vs. Jets, 8:00 ET

It has been a rough couple of weeks for me with Outkick articles. Normally, if I am struggling in one sport, the other is hot. Right now, I have been ice cold in baseball, NFL, and hockey plays. I have been hot with college football, and the NBA has gone well, but I am not going to give up on the others. I am looking forward to the baseball season being over, but I'm trying to get everything back on track here in the other sports. I'm putting my energy and effort into tonight's game between the Blackhawks and Jets.

The Blackhawks used to have the glory years, and it seems like they are anxiously looking/searching for a way to return to those years. The team has some pieces they can, and will, build around, but it just seems like it is taking far too long. Connor Bedard, their best player, is off to a nice start this year with six goals through 10 games. He leads the team with 12 points as well, adding six assists to his stat sheet. Overall, the team is off to a decent enough start, but I'm not ready to really crown them as true contenders. I think it is just a decent start and nothing more. They are 5-3-2 for the season and 2-1-1 on the road this year. Their offense has looked really strong in some games, and completely absent in others. Consistency might be the next step they need to take in order to succeed. One stat that stands out to me is that teams are outshouting them by five shots per game. The defense seems to be doing a good job against opponents even with the high shot total. They are allowing just 2.50 goals per game. I suppose that should be attributed to goalie Spencer Knight who has a 4-2-1 record, 2.11 goals against per game average, and a .930 save percentage. If he can keep this hot start going, the Blackhawks might only need a few pieces to make a run at the playoffs this year.

The Jets are one of the better teams in the league. They have arguably the best goalie in hockey, and the team seems like they are clicking. They enter tonight's game with a 7-3-0 record for the season, but all three losses have come at home. Similar to the Blackhawks, they are only allowing 2.5 goals to opponents in each game. They have done a much better job on offense, attacking the net with 3.40 goals netted per game. Interestingly enough, the Jets are also allowing five more shots to opponents than they are taking. Connor Hellebuyck, the aforementioned great goalie, is likely to be in the net for the Jets tonight. He is 5-3-0 for the season with a 2.26 goals against per game average and a .926 save percentage. In his games this season, the Jets have seen five of them have fewer than five goals, and three go over the total. It doesn't have anything to do with the wins and losses.

I've been a bit lost with the picks in the few articles I've written to start this hockey year. Tonight, I feel like the edge is on the under. If you can find under 6.5 that would be ideal. I think the 5.5 under is still the right side as well. I also think that the Blackhawks are playing too good of hockey and their goalie is locked in at the moment. They should also be considered for a win here. They are +200 and really should be closer to +140 in this one. I'll take a half unit and back both the Blackhawks and the under 5.5, both plus money looks.