Bills Will Best Inconsistent Falcons

Bills vs. Falcons, 7:15 ET

They say that football is a game of inches. Well, I'd make the same argument for betting on football. One play can alter your chance at a big payday, or perhaps it pushes it over the edge and gives you that victory you were searching for. Yesterday had the chance to be a great payday for me, but I was a bit off on a couple plays. I'm not necessarily saying inches away from victory, some of these I was significantly further from winning, but you get my point. With sharp lines, it can be a challenge to win. I see some sharp action on this game between the Bills and Falcons, but should we tail it?

The Bills come into the game after suffering their first loss of the season. It was the first loss they've had at home in over a season. Sometimes it can be hard to attribute the loss to any one thing in particular, but in this one it felt a bit like the Patriots wanted it more than the Bills. The first half was an ugly game where neither got much offense going. New England was winning the game 6-3 at halftime, not exactly an exciting game. In the second half the teams matched each other's scoring drives with two touchdowns and a field goal each. The problem seems to be that the Bills were trailing much of the game and just couldn't get that last possession or stop that they needed. They left two minutes on the clock for Drake Maye, and that was enough to get them into field goal range to kick the winner. Now the Bills head to Atlanta where they need to try and navigate what I would consider a decent enough defense of the Falcons. Where can you exploit Atlanta? I wouldn't say on the ground, they've only allowed two touchdowns total to opposing running backs. Through the air, opposing wide receivers have caught four for scores, and tight ends none.

So we know the Falcons have a solid defense. Have they played anyone? They lost a close game to Tampa Bay. If we are being honest about the Buccaneers, yes, Baker Mayfield should be the MVP if the season ended today, but they've had to comeback in the majority of games and almost all of them are close. Then they took down the Vikings in Minnesota, making JJ McCarthy look like hot garbage. Somehow they were goose-egged by the Panthers 30-0. And, then they be at Jayden Daniels-less Commanders team. Wildly unpredictable is a good way to describe this Falcons club. They are coming off of a bye which means extra prep time and rest for this game, but does that really matter against one of the best quarterbacks in the league, looking to rebound his team? How will Michael Penix Jr. look to attack the Bills defense. The Bills have only allowed a total of six passing touchdowns this season, but Bijon Robinson could have a decent game as they've allowed six rushing touchdowns.

This is one that I don't really want to step in front of the freight train that is the Bills. Do I think the Falcons could win this game? Sure. Given that their entire season has been a roller coaster, they could win by 10 or lose by 30. The range of possibilities are endless here. I'm a bit shocked that the sharps are pushing the Falcons at home. Buffalo is a great team, coming off of a loss. If going to take a ride on the train with them and back the short number here. I do think Bijon Robinson finds the endzone, however. I also think the under is the better look than the over.