Big Game Verlander Will Keep Giants Playoff Hopes Alive

Giants vs. Diamondbacks, 3:40 ET

We are at one of the last getaway days of the season - those days where teams look to sweep, avoid a sweep, or just straight win a series. Over the course of the season, it is hard to see just how impactful one series can be, but late in the year, the importance is typically easy to spot. Some are fighting for playoff positions, some are evaluating talent for next year, and others are just trying to get to the finish line. Today, we have two teams who are still in the mix for the final playoff spot in the National League battling as the Giants take on the Diamondbacks.

The Giants have had a very interesting season. They were well above .500, looking comfortable, and then they added a superstar in Rafael Devers. Since his addition, the team has struggled. I'm not trying to point a finger at Devers, but you don't go and trade for a guy like him and expect that the team falls backwards, which is what has happened. The Giants are actually fairly balanced in their lineup with enough guys with pop, and some that hit for average. Unfortunately for them, lately, even when the offense is performing, the pitching is letting them down. Their pitching has been solid most of the year, but they've allowed 37 runs over the past four games. Today, the team turns to a veteran who could be making one of his final starts should he choose to retire, in Justin Verlander. Although he isn't pitching like an Ace this season, Verlander has turned in a respectable campaign with a 3-10 record, 3.94 ERA, and a 1.37 WHIP. He has been a full run worse in road starts than in home outings, which could be a concern here. However, this has been his best month of the season, and it isn't even close. He's gone 13 innings and allowed one earned run over two starts. He faced the Diamondbacks once this season, going six innings and allowing two solo homers.

The Diamondbacks are another one that you kind of raise an eyebrow at. Sure, there is no question that this team was good, but their recent surge made a team that you thought would tank for the remainder of the season into one that could take the last Wild Card spot. I'm not saying Arizona is going to make the playoffs, but the fact that they are still competing after trading away two of their better hitters and their best or second-best pitcher is pretty impressive. Since the All-Star Break, the team has been up five games in the win column. Since the trade deadline, after they got rid of the aforementioned players, the team has gone 26-17. They've won their past four games, and five of the last six. Today, they put Brandon Pfaadt on the hill in hopes of getting a sweep and keeping the postseason dream alive. Pfaadt is an average starter; his numbers don't look great at 13-8 with a 5.31 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP. He is, however, better at home than on the road with a 3.50 ERA in Arizona compared to 7.29 away from home. In two starts against San Francisco this year, he has allowed eight earned runs over 10 innings.

Late in the season, teams can play spoiler even if they won't make the playoffs. For the Giants to have any shot at making it to the postseason, this is a must-win game. I'm not saying they will be eliminated, but they absolutely have to take winnable games, and this is one of them. They get a pitcher who has been bad against them, and they have a big game pitcher who is in his best form all season. Give me the Giants to get the win at least through five innings with Verlander. The under is also a very good look, but the way San Francisco pitching has been does make me a bit weary.