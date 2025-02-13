Big 10 Matchup Has Playoff Type Feel Look Toward The Total

Maryland vs. Nebraska, 8:30 ET

So… yesterday was bad. I was unable to get a victory for us in either of the games that I played. I am up big this year in college hoops so it is bound to happen, but this week has been pedestrian at best. We still have the next few days, and of course Saturday, the best day for college basketball, to turn this week around. I'm locked in on this game between Maryland and Nebraska, another Big 10 battle.

Maryland has been one of the better teams in the country this year, but I can't consider the squad a top team in the nation despite their current 25th rank. Maryland is 18-6 for the season which is a strong record, and they've been competitive in most games. They are just 8-5 in the Big 10, losing to Purdue on the road, Washington on the road, Oregon on the road, Northwestern on the road, and Ohio State, you guessed it, on the road. It isn't all bad for them as they have also beaten Illinois and Indiana on the road this season. The Illinois game was arguably their best win of the season, going into Champagne and beating the Illini by 21 points. The Terrapins are still winners of seven of their past nine games. They did play Nebraska earlier in the season in Maryland and that game was 69-66 with Maryland coming out victorious. This team essentially revolves around their starting five. They have five guys scoring 11 or more points per game and everyone else on the roster is scoring five or fewer points. That's a really wild split between their main five and their bench. I guess it shouldn't be surprising that they are bad on the road considering most starters will play worse and it is hard for their bench to be much worse.

Nebraska is not ranked, but they aren't having a much worse season than Maryland. For the year, Nebraska is 16-8, but like Maryland all except for one of the losses has come against Big 10 opponents. They dropped a game to Michigan State on the road, then ran off six straight wins. Things were looking up for the Cornhuskers. That is until they lost six straight games to Iowa, Purdue, Rutgers, Maryland, USC, and Wisconsin. Four of the games were on the road, but still, any time you lose six straight it is a bad look. I suppose, to their credit, only two of those losses were blowouts. The other four games were losses by a combined 21 points. And, one of those games was a 10-point overtime loss to Iowa. How you lose by 10 in OT is a little bit of a question to me, but Nebraska did it. Since that streak, they've won four straight games beating Illinois, Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State. Most of the games were reasonably close, but they found their way on the correct side of the game. This team is primarily led by guard Brice Williams who is averaging 19.4 points per game. While they only have three guys scoring double-digits as opposed to Maryland's five, their bench does seem more capable and deep.

You have to hope for Nebraska's sake that their bench can step up and win the minutes that they do get. I think both teams should be likely destined for the NCAA tournament, but for Nebraska a win here could be a nice addition to their resume. For Maryland, you need to beat middle-of-the-pack teams like this, especially on the road. The line is really close here and it makes sense, it really is a coinflip of a game. I lean toward Maryland winning, but I'm taking the total on this one. I think he game goes under 147.5, this should end up being a methodical game close to the end with both teams drawing out possessions.