Betting Game 7: Mariners And Blue Jays

It has been stated repeatedly, but here we are again with the two greatest words in sports: Game 7. Obviously if it is a do-or-die game, there is already a ton of pressure. Both of the franchises in this game are desperately seeking a chance to make it to the World Series. 162 games played, another handful for the Divisional Series. Now, it all comes down to this. Every pitch will matter. Every at-bat scrutinized. Game 7 happens tonight between the Mariners and Blue Jays, and we absolutely have to bet on it.

Seattle has taken two of the three games in Toronto. With their backs against the wall, the Blue Jays were able to escape with a win to push the series to tonight's clinching game. There is one guy that we probably need to focus on for the series from Toronto - Vlad Guerrero Jr. He has had an outstanding playoffs, hitting almost .500 and blasting six homers. He has homered in each of the three Blue Jays wins, and is just 1 for 9 in the losses. This has been an offensive series with every game, except game 1, going over the total. I think more than anything, that speaks to the quality of the hitting, not necessarily a shot at the pitching. The series truly has been remarkable, though. We had the Mariners take the first two games of the series and the Blue Jays looked dead in the water. They broke out the bats in Games 3 and 4. In Game 5, the Mariners looked like they would fall apart. Their hero, Cal Raleigh, blasted a game-tying homer and then they hit a Grand Slam to take the lead and never looked back. Last night, the Blue Jays looked like they were searching for more answers, but eventually the offense came to life and they put six runs on the board.

Looking to put the Mariners into the World Series is George Kirby. It wasn't the most impressive season from Kirby, but he was good in the first two games of the postseason. He struggled significantly in his third start, this time against the Blue Jays. In that game Kirby allowed eight runs on eight hits while walking two over four innings. I am not sure the Mariners had much of an option or they probably would've gotten Kirby out of there sooner. On the other side of the diamond, the Blue Jays are putting their fate in the hands of Shane Bieber. There is no reason to believe that Bieber can't be an effective pitcher tonight. In his first start for the Blue Jays against the Mariners, he went six innings, allowing just four hits, two earned runs, one homer, one walk, and struck out eight hitters. Bieber has been in big moments before, but this is a lot to ask of a guy who has made just 11 starts in two years. Bieber has had a lot of success against the Mariners in the past so I have a lot of faith he can keep it going here.

The thing the Blue Jays probably cannot afford is for this game to get into extra innings. The Mariners are certainly the deeper team in terms of bullpen. They've been successful to this point in the season relying on their bats, and I think that's what the Blue Jays need to do again. Normally in a Game 7, I would say the game will go under, it will probably be more like Game 1, and even 5 which probably should've cashed the under. I'm going to back the over though as I expect Kirby and Bieber to both allow at least two runs and that should give a nice cushion for us to make it. Sadly, for Mariners fans, I think the Blue Jays win this one. Just a lean, though.