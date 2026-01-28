Betting The Battle Of New York

Rangers vs. Islanders, 7:00 ET

2026 has gotten off to a weird start. I'm not talking about all the political turmoil, America trying to buy another country, or any other actually important thing going on. I'm talking about my betting results. I typically have two plays per day for Outkick, and that obviously leaves only a few different types of outcomes - 2-0, 0-2, 1-1. Sure, there are instances where something pushes or I have more plays in an article, but overall, those are the outcomes. This month, more than most, I feel like I've had either 2-0 or 0-2 outcomes exclusively. I've struggled the past few days and really need to get back on track. Hockey is probably not the sport that I will have that happen in as I've been brutally bad this season, but I'm going to take a chance here as the Rangers and Islanders play because I have really struggled in basketball lately.

The Rangers are 22-25-6 for the season, which really isn't a terrible record, but they are in last place in the Metropolitan Division. They have been successful on the road with a solid 16-12-2 record, but I'm not sure how much you'd consider this a road game, considering they are at least in the same state. The problem, at least in my opinion, seems to be that the Rangers have lost some key pieces to their team including a winger, center, goalie, and defenseman. They are just 2-3 over the past five games, with all three of the losses coming in road games. They are only averaging 2.66 goals per game, but they are allowing 3.11 goals against per game. Tonight, they are expected to have Spencer Martin mind the net for them. The Rangers goalie has only played in five games, and started just three this season. He has allowed at least three goals in four of the five appearances this year. He has faced the Islander three times in his career, losing all the games and allowing 7, 2, and 5 goals to them.

The Islanders are 28-19-5, and they are close to the top of the division at the moment. Their home record is 14-9-2, which is reasonable, even if it isn't all that spectacular. Just like the Rangers, the Islanders are just 2-3 over their past five games. They have had a bit of an all-or-nothing approach over their past few games. In wins, they have scored four goals, in the losses they've scored a total of three goals in the three games. For the season, the Islanders aren't really lighting the lamps regularly, considering they are averaging just 2.81 goals per game, but they are also allowing 2.71 per game, so at least their defense is hanging tough. David Rittich will be tasked with trying to stop the Rangers. He is 11-7-3 for the year with a 2.57 goals against per game average and a .902 save percentage. He has been a really strong protector at home this year with an 8-3-1 mark in 12 games. He has a slightly lower goals against per game average as well.

Overall, the Islanders have played the Rangers twice already this season, and they have won both games. It isn't just that they won both games; they shut out the Rangers in both games. In fact, it was one of Rittich's two shutouts this season. The line has moved in favor of the Rangers, but I'm not really sure why other than some regression to actually scoring some goals. I think the Islanders have the better team, the better goalie, and home ice advantage. There really isn't even a rest advantage for the Rangers. Give me the Islander to win this one.