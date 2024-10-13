Bet On Burrow And Bengals To Beat Down Giants

Bengals vs. Giants, 8:20 ET

We are already near the end of Week 6 and have reached Sunday Night Football. I've said this multiple times before, but it is worth repeating. After trying to watch multiple games at a time during the day, it is nice to focus on just one contest at the end of the night. Typically we get some good football games as well, and even if we don't betting will help us get through it with a reason to watch. Tonight the Bengals take on the Giants in New York with both of them looking to boost their season with a win.

The Bengals have been one of the more surprising teams this season, but not in a positive way. Cincinnati has a 1-4 record to this point in the campaign and has greatly struggled in most games. In the opener they couldn't get anything done on offense against the Patriots. Against Kansas City, they looked like they got back on track, but they ended up losing the game by one point. Washington came into Cincinnati and surprised the entire world - it was a bit of a coming out party for Jayden Daniels. The Bengals grabbed their first win against the Panthers in Week 4, but even the 10-point victory felt a lot closer and like it was a bit in jeopardy. They did everything they could against the Ravens, but the team couldn't stop Baltimore when it mattered most. If Joe Burrow was on a winning team, he would arguably the MVP of the season right now. He has 1370 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes, and just two interceptions. He leads the league in touchdowns, is second in completion percentage, and sixth in yards. The guy is singlehandedly keeping the Bengals in games. The defense has just been terrible. Their rush defense is in the bottom third of the league. The pass defense is around middle-of-the-pack, and they are second in points allowed this season. The Giants offense isn't special, but if the Bengals can't find any resistance this game will get out of control again.

The Giants probably want to look for road games only this season. At this point in the year, they are 2-3 with both wins coming on the road. In their season opener, the Vikings surprised most people and demolished the Giants. In Week 2, those same Commanders put together a good enough performance, kicking six field goals and winning the game. They headed into Cleveland and found an easy victory there - in a game that saw Daniel Jones look like he was a competent quarterback. Week 4 saw them not be able to get over the hump against the Cowboys. They lost that one by five but it was at least a decent game. Last week, they once again had Jones looking surprisingly good and confident, going 23-for-34 with 257 yards and two touchdowns. The defense did just enough in that game to get the victory for New York. Their defense has been pretty solid, allowing just 20.8 points per game this season. They are basically league average when it comes to passing and rushing yards allowed.

The Giants have had some interesting travel lately, and I think that negatively impacts them in this one. The Bengals, for all their defensive faults, still have a competent offense. Burrow should be able to lead his team to victory in this one because the Giants offense probably won't be good enough to capitalize on the terrible Benglas defense. Simply put, I think Cincinnati will be better on offense and good enough on defense. Take the Bengals to win this one at -3.5, I think they will win by a touchdown or more though.