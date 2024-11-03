Bet On Bears Bounce Back Over Cardinals

Bears vs. Cardinals, 4:05 ET

There are a lot of reasons to love the NFL, and I'm sure just as many to hate it if you really wanted to. However, as the king of the sports betting world, the NFL provides bettors with a lot of highs and lows each week, month, and even year. You can feel on top of the world one moment and at the bottom of the barrel the next. My best advice is to not count the proverbial chickens before they hatch, and to never get too high on a win and too low on a loss. Then again, it does feel better to win, so let's grab one here as the Bears take on the Cardinals.

You want to talk about a high and a low all in one game? Look no further than the Bears game from last week. Living in Chicago, I've seen all of the memes, descriptions, and GIFs that people put together about how they feel about this game. Here's one of my favorite stories that a friend shared. They were having a party and one guy was a Commanders fan, the rest were Bears fans. All the Bears fans were showing him their Cash App or Venmo after the Bears touchdown, telling him to pay up. They, like the cornerback from Chicago, celebrated too early, and the Bears lost on a Hail Mary. I was surprised about the loss, but the reality is the offense didn't play well enough to win that game. The defense, which held the Commanders in place most of the game, allowed field goal after field goal, but didn't allow touchdowns, giving the offense enough time to get themselves together and score. The Cardinals offense can be very explosive, as we've seen in other games, but the Bears defense is really good. I don't know that I'd call them Super Bowl good, but they are certainly among the best units in football. I can't say the same about the Cardinals. Arizona is among the worst in both pass and rush defense.

The Cardinals started the season looking like they might be rather competitive. Now, eight weeks into the season, we know they are just an average team, reflected by their .500 record. They are playing pretty good football lately, having won three of their past four games. When the Cardinals have lost over their last five contests it has been rather ugly. The loss to the Packers in Green Bay saw them lose by three touchdowns, and the loss at home against the aforementioned Commanders saw them lose by four touchdowns. This isn't fully to blame on Kyler Murray - he's actually played fairly well with 1,638 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to go with three interceptions. The defense is a problem. However, the offense in this game will struggle against the Bears. On the year, Chicago has allowed just 17 points per game, fourth best in the league. The Cardinals can run the ball, and that seems to be a better point of attack against the Bears defense, but I still wouldn't rely on just that to beat the team.

I do understand that the Bears could be reeling from the loss to the Commanders, but I expect them to come out and perform more than be upset about last week. It is one of those games that you want to get back on the field and get right after the debacle from last game. Caleb Williams should be able to pick apart this defense, and we don't need to worry about weather or anything like that. I'm taking the Bears to win this game and fully expect a great performance from both sides of the ball to get there.

