Best Bets For ‘NBA On TNT’ Doubleheader Monday: Celtics-Grizzlies, Rockets-Lakers

We are at the point in the calendar when the NBA is one of the few sports to bet on. Recently, I've avoided the Association like the plague because seemingly more than half of the NBA is tanking, hurt, or both. That said, the NBA on TNT doubleheader Monday has potential. The best way to make it definitely interesting is to gamble on them (responsibly, of course).

NBA Best Bets: March 31

Boston Celtics -5 (-110) at Memphis Grizzlies via DraftKings, risking 1.1 units (u).

at Memphis Grizzlies via DraftKings, risking 1.1 units (u). Los Angeles Lakers -4 (-108) vs. Houston Rockets via DraftKings, risking 1.08u.

Celtics at Grizzlies

Memphis (44-30) is a joke right now. The Grizzlies abruptly fired now-former head coach Taylor Jenkins Friday, despite being a "lock" to at least participate in the postseason play-in tourney. Sure, Memphis is backpedaling into the NBA playoffs with an 8-12 record post-All-Star break. But, some of the blame should fall on Ja Morant, who's played only 44 games this season.

The Grizzlies have promoted first-year assistant Tuomas Lisalo to head coach. Lisalo was hired this offseason to be Memphis's offensive coordinator. His style aligns with the current NBA trend of fast-paced with a bunch of 3-pointers. Yet, the Grizzlies don't run as many ball screens, which doesn't fit how Ja plays. I.e., I'm dubious about this coaching making sense.

With that in mind, Boston (55-19) is the last team you want to have a 3-point shootout against. The Celtics have a +5.0 per-game margin in 3-point differential vs. their opponents. They attempt the fifth-highest volume of "wide-open" 3-pointers in the Association, and Memphis ranks 29th in defensive "wide-open" 3-point-attempt rate.

Plus, Boston is clicking at the right time. The Celtics have won nine of their last 10 games and eight straight entering Monday, even though all their starters have been in and out of the lineup. Boston All-Star forward Jaylen Brown is questionable for this game, but every other starter is projected to play.

Finally, the Grizzlies have gotten stomped by tough competition. They are 4-14 straight up and 6-11-1 against the spread vs. teams with a winning rate of 60% or higher and a -4.0 spread differential. Memphis's only win since St. Patty's Day is vs. the Utah Jazz, who are tanking for a chance to pick Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Prediction: Celtics 127, Grizzlies 115

_____________________________

Rockets at Lakers

Houston (49-26) is one of the hottest teams in basketball: 15-5 since the NBA All-Star Game. But, the Rockets have only beaten two good teams over that span: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Feb. 6, and the Milwaukee Bucks, Feb. 25. They beat the Lakers (45-29) in their first meeting this season, 119-115, January 5. However, that was before the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic.

LeBron James has more bounce in his step since Luka arrived in Los Angeles. LeBron can coast and give Doncic the playmaking responsibilities until the Lakers need James to hit another gear in winning time. With LeBron's and Luka's minutes staggered, the Lakers will always have the best player on the floor in this game.

Furthermore, I like the roster surrounding James and Doncic. The Lakers have a bunch of "glue guys" who can defend and hit 3-pointers, and, if combo guard Austin Reaves continues to play as well as he has this season, they have a legit "Big 3". Reaves is averaging career-bests in points (20.1), rebounds (4.5), and assists (5.9) per game in 2024-25.

Ultimately, regardless of their records, this Lakers team would beat the Rockets in a seven-game series. I make the Lakers 2.5 points better than Houston on a neutral floor, and the Lakers should be at least -5 favorites with this game being in LA.

Prediction: Lakers 119, Rockets 111

_____________________________

