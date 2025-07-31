Best Bets, Odds For 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Detroit Lions

Finally, our national nightmare is over, as the NFL 2025-26 (pre)season kicks off on Thursday, July 31. The Los Angeles Chargers face the Detroit Lions in the inaugural 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Speaking of "inaugural," both teams are extending the Hall of Fame Game, or preseason Week 1, tradition of not playing their starters. Los Angeles backup QB Trey Lance will be starting for Justin Herbert, while either Detroit backup QBs Hendon Hooker or Kyle Allen will start for Jared Goff, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell hasn't made an official announcement.

The total for Chargers-Lions at DraftKings is 33.5 (Over -115, Under -105). Detroit is a -1.5 favorite (-110) and -135 on the moneyline. Los Angeles is getting +1.5 (-110) and a +114 moneyline underdog. Because only backups and players just trying to earn a roster spot are suiting up Thursday, there are no player props listed at the time of writing.

Regardless, a wise man once said, "Beggars can't be choosers," so at least we have football to watch and bet on.

Best Bet: Los Angeles Chargers +1.5 (-110)

Detroit's "brain drain" is the biggest factor in this game. Former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was hired by the New York Jets to be their head coach this offseason, and former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took the Chicago Bears' head coaching gig. Glenn was Campbell's DC for the last four seasons, and Johnson has been Detroit's OC for the past three years.

Furthermore, coaching staffs don't want to put anything on tape in the preseason that they'll use during the regular season. With that in mind, not only are the Lions learning a new scheme, but the one we'll see Thursday will probably be watered down and thrown out after this week.

Chargers head coach John Harbaugh, on the other hand, retained both coordinators, Greg Roman (OC) and Jesse Minter (DC), and other notable offensive assistants, including passing game coordinator Marcus Brady and senior offensive assistant Marc Trestman. Hence, there is more continuity among LA's coaching staff.

Also, I prefer the Chargers' quarterback depth. Lance is a dual-threat QB who can make plays with his legs when things break down. He averaged 56.0 rushing yards in three preseason games last year and scored two rushing touchdowns. LA's third-string QB, Taylor Heinicke, is one of the better backups in the NFL and started the 2021 NFC Wild Card game for the Washington Commanders.

Lastly, "1.5" is a key number in NFL preseason betting because teams will attempt a two-point conversion rather than tying a game in the final minutes since there is no overtime, and losses won't cost anyone their job, except for a kicker who misses multiple field goals.

