Berrios, Blue Jays Can Take Down Former Rotation Mate

Blue Jays vs. Angels, 9:38 ET

Another 1-1 day didn't give us much to be excited about but we were able to get at least on rung on the strikeout ladder. I continue to be better at player props this season than I've been at sides and totals. Eventually I'll get on a complete roll with those and everything will be humming, but my patience is wearing a bit thin. I've done better with sides than totals, so maybe I need to stick to sides and player props. Let's see what we can cook up here as the Blue Jays take on the Angels.

I have no affiliation with Toronto. I never rooted for them as a kid, I never lived there, I don't even like their stadium or logo. They were never a team that I played with in video games. For whatever reason, though, I find myself pulling for this team to actually be good. Unfortunately, they haven't been able to clear that hurdle the past few years. The Blue Jays are just 16-19 for the season and is an abysmal 5-11 away from Canada. They continue to invest in the team, and are in on virtually every big-name free agent every offseason, but they haven't been able to make the playoffs. I still think this is a good roster, though. Tonight, they put Jose Berrios on the hill. Berrios has been a serviceable starter with a 1-1 record, 3.98 ERA, and a 1.38 WHIP. Berrios really only has one bad start this season. The first game of the season against the Orioles, he allowed three homers in five innings and six earned runs. Since then he has allowed 12 earned runs in 35.2 innings. Angels hitters have been pretty good against him, hitting .297 against Berrios.

I don't have an affiliation with the Angels either, but over the past few years, I've found myself rooting for them as well. Perhaps I want to see the teams that have been losing finally turn it around. Maybe I want to see some of the best players in the history of baseball actually make the postseason. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani couldn't get it done. Trout is injured again, and Ohtani is gone. The Angels are another team that has actually invested in players, but they aren't getting the results that are desired. They signed today's starter, Yusei Kikuchi, in the offseason hoping to boost rotation. Kikuchi is 0-4 with a 4.21 ERA, and a 1.54 WHIP. He hasn't been terrible - he has three quality starts, and has allowed four or fewer earned runs in each of his seven starts for the season. Now Kikuchi faces his former team, and they are hitting .261 in 61 at-bats.

Between the two pitchers, and the bullpens this game should go over the total. I've had a bad run with totals lately, but I do have a strong lean toward this one. Instead of a total, I'll focus on the side. In this one, I think the better team, even with their terrible road record, is the Blue Jays. I don't have Berrios significantly higher than Kikuchi in my power rankings, but I do have him higher. I also have the Blue Jays higher than the Angels. Take Toronto to win this one.

