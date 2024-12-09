Bengals Will Cover In Springfield... I Mean Dallas

Bengals vs. Cowboys, 8:15 ET

Let's get this out of the way really quickly - I know neither of these teams are going to make the playoffs, but who cares? Tonight, for Monday Night Football, we get something that should be pretty cool. They are Simpsonizing tonight's game. Last year they did something like this with Toy Story, and honestly, it was a bit of a disaster. However, I am totally on board for this one no matter what. I love the Simpsons and I love football, so the merger on this game between the Bengals and Cowboys is exciting for me.

Just because you're not going to the playoffs doesn't mean the team can't be exciting. The Bengals have a bad record, 4-8, but the team is actually pretty good. Well, at least the offense is pretty good. Joe Burrow has turned in an MVP season, but I can't see him actually winning the award. He is 302-for-446 with 3,337 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Again, MVP numbers, disaster results for the team. The Bengals have lost four of the past five games and three straight. In those past three losses they've scored at least 27 points in each game. They've scored 34 or more points in three of their past four games. The problem is that they've allowed 34 or more points to four of the past five teams they've faced. Their defense is awful, and despite the Cowboys who have no running game and will only move the ball by feeding it to CeeDee Lamb, they should still find some additional holes against this Bengals squad.

Speaking of the Cowboys, don't look now, but they've won two in a row! This team is now just 5-7, and finally won a game at home this season. Dallas has had a disaster of a season from the beginning of the year, and I wouldn't say, even with the winning streak, that things are much better now. They have Cooper Rush under center, which isn't the worst result a team could end up with. However, you are relying on him to do a lot as there is only one team worse than the Cowboys in rushing this season. They simply can't find anything going on the ground. For the year, they are averaging just 85.8 rushing yards per game. They do have the 10th best passing offense in terms of yards, but that's also because they've played from behind so often this year. Their defense also isn't great considering they are second in rushing yards allowed. Amazingly enough, they are 10th in passing defense as well.

The Cowboys have beaten two teams in a row, those teams were the Commanders and the Giants. The Commanders are falling apart a bit and probably should've won that game. The Giants are a disaster of a team. The Bengals are allowing a lot of points, but they are better than you'd expect. Their offense won't be denied in this game, they just need their defense to get a stop. Knowing that all the Cowboys will do is throw the ball means you can stay back in defense. I'm going to take the Bengals to win this game and cover the spread. I would be surprised if this stays under the total as well. If it does, Homer isn't the only one that will be saying "D'oh!" tonight.

