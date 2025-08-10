Believe In Priester As Brewers Just Keep Winning

Mets vs. Brewers, 2:10 ET

Usually I start every article with some sort of thought on a relevant topic or discussing how my bets went the previous day. In a recent article, not only did I share that my bets haven't been great this season, but I wrote about how baseball gives you the opportunity to bet daily, and that while it hasn't been a miserable season, I've generally rebounded well. I just haven't had a prolonged hot streak like I normally do. I did suggest three different plays yesterday and all of them hit including my best bet. I'm looking to get my best bet once again as the Mets take on the Brewers.

I feel like the Mets are at their ceiling for some reason. The team has been good for about 14 months at this point. Remember, last year they struggled significantly, then everything turned around. They started winning games with frequency, bats started hitting, and their cast of characters for pitching turned in gem after gem. This year just feels like they can't get the same level of separation. They were 13 games over .500 at the All-Star Break, and after losing the first two games, they won seven straight. The problem is that since that point (July 27th) they have won exactly one game. They are 1-10 over their last 11 games. They are looking for Sean Manaea to right the ship this afternoon, and avoid the sweep at the hands of the Brewers. Manaea only has 23 innings under his belt this year, but he holds a 1-1 record, 3.52 ERA, and a 0.96 WHIP. After only allowing one earned run in each of the first four outings he had this season, he allowed five in 5.2 innings in his most recent start against the Guardians. Brewers hitters are currently batting .289 against him in 38 at-bats.

The Brewers are supposedly doing this all for Bob Uecker, the legendary announcer who passed away. You probably remember him more from the Major League movies than anything, but he meant a lot to Milwaukee and the Brewers franchise as a whole. I am not sure it really matters why they are doing what they are doing, but more than anything this small-market club is looking like a giant. They haven't had much postseason success, even though they continue to make it to the postseason year-after-year. Their post All-Star Break has been phenomenal. They have lost just four games. They were 16 games above .500 at the break and are now almost 30 games above. They are going to help me cash my NL Central division ticket for the second year in a row. Today, Quinn Priester takes the mound. He has been a great addition to the staff, someone that was essentially dismissed by the Red Sox before the season, and the Pirates kind of gave up on. As of right now, he looks like he will be in line for a major contract at some point. He still is pre-arbitration, so the Brewers are getting a great value. For the season, Priester is 11-2 with a 3.15 ERA, and a 1.19 WHIP. He has a quality start in four of his last five games, and the Brewers haven't lost a game with him starting since May 24th. Mets hitters have been fine against him, but not great overall, batting just .250 in 20 at-bats.

I'm a Cubs fan, but if you have followed any of my writing, I've said we should bet on them to miss the playoffs. As I mentioned previously, I said to bet on the Brewers winning the NL Central before the season. It gives me no pleasure to tell you that the Brewers will win this game and keep their lead over the Cubs, but that's what is going to happen. Back the Brewers today to extend their winning, and New York's losing streak.