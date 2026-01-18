Bears Hibernate For First Halves, Back Rams To Cover Short Spread

Rams vs. Bears, 6:30 ET

We already have half of the NFL Conference Championship weekend figured out, and we are now down to just five remaining games! Just five left, that’s it! Every year I find it hard to believe, and I know I talk about his in articles a lot, but seasons just fly by. I’m always excited about the year at the beginning, but I absolutely love postseason football. Postseasons in all sports are great, but this has been a very good year because it really could be anyone’s year. That goes for both the Rams and the Bears who hope to play at least one more after tonight’s game.

The Rams are my pick to win the NFC, so you probably think that I’ll only say good things about them. I won’t. This team needs to figure out ways to beat young and athletic defenses. Carolina gave them basically all that they could handle last week. Sure, I think you can point to a few dumb decisions that altered the game a bit, but for the most part, Carolina said "Don’t count us out, and definitely don’t make us +10 dogs in our own home." Head coach, Sean McVay, left points off the board by being aggressive early in the game, and Puka Nacua dropped a pass that probably would’ve been a touchdown, or at least positioned themselves for a score. Still, when the Rams needed to get the job done, they had #9 under center, and he went to work like the MVP candidate he is. Matthew Stafford drove the Rams down field after trailing and found his tight end for a spectacular catch and score. The defense, which could be the biggest issue with the Rams, was able to get pressure on Bryce Young, who looked like a young quarterback again. Ultimately, the Panthers last stitch effort fell flat. There is a lot that needs to be cleaned up for the Rams, though.

Being in Chicago, I hear a lot about the Bears that I’m not sure the rest of the nation hears. I’m sure people have seen that Caleb Williams is nicknamed the Iceman, and that they Bears keep coming back. You’ve probably even seen stats about how the Bears are 3-3 when down 10+ with five minutes left in the fourth quarter and the rest of the NFL is 3-158. That’s all well and good, but you can’t keep playing with fire and expecting not to get burned. The most essential part for the Bears is they need to get rolling early. The opening drive last week was nice as they drove down field, but they had to settle for a field goal. Then the Packers went nuts and scored three straight touchdowns without the Bears responding. Williams is polarizing, mostly due to his fingernails, style, and earrings. However, if you watch Williams, you see that he can make any throw. I won’t say he always makes great decisions, or that he is the best quarterback in the league. Neither is true. He does make stupid choices, he threw two interceptions against the Packers, with one of them being right to the cornerback (perhaps that was his receivers fault, though). But, wouldn’t you rather have the guy that can make any throw and grow into making the easier ones and learn to make the right decisions?

The Bears will have a problem in this game. How are they going to stop Matt Stafford? I know Bears fans will tell me that the Rams have the same question about Williams. However, the Bears are playing with house money. No one expected them to be here this year. That doesn't mean they will lose, but it does mean that Williams and some of the younger guys are trying to figure out how to play in games like this. It takes Williams a long time – which is why there have been so many fourth quarter comebacks – to get used to opponent schemes and situations. The Rams aren’t going to slow down for anyone. They are going to be leading at halftime, and I do expect them to win the game. The Bears probably shouldn’t be this big of dogs at home, but I will take the Rams 1st half -2.5.