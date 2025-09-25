Clay Travis' NFL Six-Pack: Buccaneers, Ravens Should Pay Out In Early Showdowns

Clay Travis went 3-3 last week to run his season record to a middling 9-11 through three weeks.

I've got seven picks for you below -- starting with tonight -- but first, I'll be at the Alabama-Georgia game this weekend and I look forward to seeing a bunch of you there.

Second, a reminder, we now have an OutKick Show on FS1, every Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET, and you'll get me on college football and the NFL.

And I hope you're all geared up for what may well be the very best weekend of the year for sports fans. The college football and NFL slates are extraordinary and the Ryder Cup should be phenomenal too. Plus, the Major League Baseball playoff race is great too.

And it all starts tonight…with an outright Cardinals' win as the underdog against the Seahawks.

Seahawks at Cardinals +1.5

The wrong team is favored here.

The Cardinals are going to win and give us a gambling win to start off the weekend in style.

Vikings vs. Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, the over 40.5

In a battle of 2-1 teams, one of these teams is going to leave Ireland ecstatic with a 3-1 start. The other team is going to be kicking rocks.

Which will be which?

Unless you're a big fan of either team, who cares…take the over and cash a winner.

(Remember to get your picks in, the game kicks off while some of you will still be sleeping!)

Titans at Texans -7.5

The Titans are awful.

I understand most of you have no idea how bad the Titans are because the team is essentially irrelevant, and you haven't paid one iota of attention to them. But as someone who has watched every snap, trust me, they are stupendously bad.

I know the Texans aren't good either and there's probably a ton to say about that too, but when the choice is between the bad and the awful, take the bad.

The Texans win by double digits in a battle of winless teams.

Redskins -1.5 at Falcons

They'll always be the Redskins to me and they're going to win whether Marcus Mariota or Jayden Daniels starts at quarterback.

In fact, I kind of hope Mariota gets the start because I think he's still angry at the Falcons franchise over the way they treated him.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has quarterback drama and that's never good. Give me the Redskins by a field goal or more.

Eagles at Bucs +3.5

The undefeated Eagles had the most ridiculous cover of the year off their blocked field goal last week.

Now they travel down to Tampa Bay to take on a Bucs squad that also had their own blocked field goal drama.

No blocks this week, just an outright Bucs win to take Tampa Bay to 4-0.

Colts at Rams over 50.5

The Colts are the surprise of the fall so far as Daniel Jones makes a play to be this year's Sam Darnold.

Meanwhile, the Rams look like one of the best teams in the NFC.

So what happens when they meet up?

Points!

Take the over and thank me later.

Ravens -2.5 at Chiefs

The loser of this game will be 1-3 and in a full-fledged panic.

The winner will have righted the ship and gotten back to .500.

It's Lamar vs. Mahomes for all the September marbles.

And I'm taking Lamar and the Ravens to get the road win by a field goal or more and send Chiefs fans into panic.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, a baker's six-pack of winners for all of you to cap an epic weekend.

Get rich, kids!