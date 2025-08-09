Bad News, Bears Fans, They Will Still Suck

Chicago Bears Win Total

In Chicago, there are a few things that most people will agree on: The weather always is terrible, Chicago is the best big city, especially during summer, Michael Jordan is the best basketball player ever, ketchup shouldn't be on hot dogs, and the Bears are the only football team that you can root for. I've been a Chicagoan for my whole life. The weather does suck most of the time - it is usually too cold or too hot, I like ketchup on a dog, and think you should eat food however you want it, and the only time I root for the Bears is when I put money on them.

Last season was a disaster for the Bears. They ended the season at 5-12 for the year, and all of the excitement around the supposedly amazing Caleb Williams went out the window. They were 1-7 on the road last year and despite going into their bye week with a winning record, they took multiple steps back afterwards. Think back to the Washington game, where they were winning and gave up a game winning Hail Mary. Later in the season, they had a lead over Detroit before that fell apart. Not only did it fall apart, but the clock mismanagement was absolutely atrocious. They could've tied the game or won it if they weren't incompetent. But, guess what, everyone was excited again because they beat Green Bay the last week of the season!

This year should be different. Williams has a new coach in Ben Johnson. But, he also threw three interceptions at Family Day for the Bears, so… there should be some concern. The offensive line has been slightly rebuilt. The team's defense was good last year and should be good once again. Just how good will they be, though? Looking at their season, I think they will be 2-2 when they go into their bye week. I'm expecting losses to the Vikings and Lions, and they should be able to beat Dallas and Las Vegas. Their next set of four games I'd expect a 1-3 record. I can see them beating the Saints, but losing to the Commanders, Ravens, and Bengals. I only see them winning one of the following four games after that as well. That puts them at a record of 4-8 after twelve games. Over the final five games of the season I see them maybe winning two games, potentially one one there. This is putting them at a record of 5-12 or 6-11.

How could this go wrong for me taking the under on 8.5 games? They do have the fourth-best offensive line in football according to pff.com after the upgrades made in the offseason. Williams, under Johnson, could make a big leap forward. He didn't have a great rapport with his receivers, but he also had very little time to make throws. The offensive weapons shouldn't really be an issue. They were terrible last year, so improving here shouldn't be much of a problem. On defense, the Bears are not ranked as a top-10 unit. Last year they finished as 27th in total defense, but they felt like they were a better team than that ranking. If their defense makes it to middle-of-the-pack, and their offense improves at least as much, nine wins is a reasonable expectation.

Mostly the schedule is what I see being the biggest obstacle for the Bears next season. Six of their opponents this year were playoff teams last year, and most seem like they have the potential to be again. 10 of their games are against playoff teams from last year. I think we get some good room for the under 8.5 on this one, and wouldn't be shocked to see them under 6.5.