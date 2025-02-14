Back UCLA To Take Down Indiana

UCLA vs. Indiana, 8:00 ET

As usual, I had two plays posted on Outkick yesterday. On Wednesday I went down two games and it was kind of ugly. This hasn't been my best week, but it also hasn't been the worst week of betting I've ever had. Last night, I ended up going 1-1 and probably could've gone 2-0 if I wasn't scared off by Maryland's lack of success on the road. Hopefully I don't have that same issue tonight as I look to put a play on the game between UCLA and Indiana.

UCLA has put together a nice season overall with an 18-7 record. They also are 9-5 in conference. More than anything, UCLA has put together a very streaky season. After starting the year 1-1 with an easy win and a concerning loss on a neutral court to New Mexico, UCLA ran off nine straight wins. In that time they beat Oregon on the road and they took down Arizona on a neutral floor. The problem is that they lost to North Carolina by two in their next game, beat Gonzaga, then lost four straight games to Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland, and Rutgers. Five losses in six games. Three of those came on the road, and one was on a neutral court. Since that losing streak, they won seven straight games before losing to Illinois on the road on Tuesday. Will that be a one-game blip, or are they going to struggle to get victories on the road? They have the talent they need to compete with pretty much anyone, it really is a matter of their defense coming with them in order for them to win.

Indiana isn't my favorite team in the Big 10, and they currently are playing rather poorly. The team is just 15-10 coming into tonight's game, and the conference record is at just 6-8. Their first two losses were against Louisville and Gonzaga on a neutral court. Neither game was particularly close either. They started the Big 10 play coin a pretty positive note, winning four of the first five games they had against conference opponents. Since that point, when they were 13-3 overall and 4-1 in the Big 10, they've dropped seven of nine games and gone just 2-7 in their Big 10 games. It hasn't been just road games that have caused them issues. Their road losses include Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue, and Wisconsin. They've also lost to Illinois, Maryland, and Michigan on their home floor. Their wins were both on the road with wins over Ohio State in overtime, and an impressive upset of Michigan State on Tuesday. They haven't won in Indiana since January 8th.

UCLA may not be ranked, but they have the ability to crack the top-25 at some point and likely will be a tough team to play in the NCAA Tournament. I think they have a lot of potential. I like Indiana, but they are not playing great basketball at the moment. This is the first of three straight games for Indiana on their home court, with Purude next and then Penn State. I think they will end up losing both of those games before beating Penn State. I'm going to back UCLA tonight to cover the short spread as a road favorite. Sometimes it makes more sense to take the better team.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024