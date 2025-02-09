Back-To-Back-To-Back Is Happening

Chiefs vs. Eagles, 6:30 ET

Well, friends, we've reached the end of the season. This season has felt both extraordinarily short, and a bit long at various times. It was hard to believe how quickly the time was going in the season, and now that we are at the end of the season, it seems like it started just yesterday. I will say that the playoffs have felt rather long at various times, but perhaps that is because we didn't have the Monday and Thursday games, meaning we needed to wait longer between games. No matter how you feel about the season, we've reached the end game with the Chiefs taking on the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs seem a bit like the team of destiny. They are on the quest for their third championship in a row, and had a season in which they went 15-2, winning 15 of the 16 games they truly tried to play in. The only loss that I'll actually acknowledge is the game against the Bills. They were outplayed in Buffalo and lost the game. The biggest knock on them is that they've won too many one-score games and should've lost at least another two or three games. Here's the reality though: They didn't lose the games, so people need to get over it. They beat the Texans without much of a problem, and they were able to beat the Bills as well. Sure, the Bills could've gotten that first down call that was questionable, but even live I thought Josh Allen didn't get the ball across the line. In any case, I mentioned this before, teams that are prepared for luck are able to take advantage of it. You need to take advantage of the luck, but you need to be ready for it. The Chiefs have been and are always ready for it. Another thing I've mentioned about them is that they are playing chess vs checkers. Yes, they win close games, and yes, they are playing with fire, but they position themselves to be able to do that more than any other team. They have a great defense, and their offense is very diverse making it hard to prepare for anything specific.

The Eagles didn't get quite as much attention this season, at least not until late in the year. They were just 2-2 after four games and looked like they would be a fairly average team, but keep in mind they were missing their best receiver in those two losses. After their bye week, they ran off 10 straight victories. The next loss was against the Commanders who they played well against, but they dropped the game 36-33. They still ended up wining their last two games, and then took down the Packers, Rams, and Commanders in home games in the playoffs. The offense has looked pretty good in both games. Against the Packers, I wouldn't say it was the most convincing win. I think Green Bay played a pretty poor game overall, and the Eagles won by 12. Against the Rams, they simply couldn't stop the run. It was a closer game with a 28-22 final. The Rams played pretty well in that one too. The Eagles just manhandled the Commanders and repeatedly ran for touchdowns over and over again. It was certainly the best the Eagles looked in the playoffs. The Packers were the sixth best defense in football, but the Rams and Commanders were both in the bottom half of the league.

The Eagles have the second-best defense in terms of points allowed, and the Chiefs are fourth. I suppose that would make you take the under 48.5 in the game, and I don't hate the look. However, both offenses are so good at getting big plays and attacking weaknesses, that I think we could see a lot of points in this. The last Super Bowl between the two teams had a final score of 38-35. I prefer to bet the Chiefs to win. I think they have the better coach, better quarterback, and the defense might not be better but are at least somewhat equal. I'm taking Kansas City to win it. If I go down with the team that is chasing their third title, so be it.