Back Stars And Predators To Both Rack Up Goals

Stars vs. Predators, 8:00 ET

I lost my most recent NHL play, and I'm not sure how many more plays I'll have on the ice for the rest of the season. I couldn't just let it end with me losing the last play I put out, right? With the hockey season ending tomorrow, I feel like there are still some opportunities for us to get some cash in before the playoffs and this is one of them. Tonight I have a play on the game between the Stars and the Predators.

The Stars come into this game with their playoff position well secured and having their sights set on winning the Stanley Cup. They enter this game with a 50-25-6 record for the season, and they are about as good on the road as they are at home. They are playing just about as bad as they have all season though. They have lost six straight games which is the most they've lost in a row all season. It does come on the heels of a seven game winning streak so not a terrible result. The defense is the biggest issue over these past few games. They've allowed at least four goals in five of the six games they've played. I'm not quite sure who will be in the net tonight, but the team has been alternating between Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith. Both are good options. DeSmith is 14-8-2 for the season, with a 2.63 goals against per game average and a .913 save percentage. I assume it will be DeSmith since Oettinger got the last start. It really doesn't matter to me though, both are good options.

The Predators have had yet another tough season. Nashville is just 29-44-8 for the year, but they do have a chance to at least have a winning record on their home ice. The Predators are only 19-18-3 for the year at home, so it isn't like they are great. The season has been a bit rough on both the offense and defensive side. Nashville is scoring just 2.56 goals per game, and they are allowing 3.37 goals against per game. Over the past five games, the Predators are just 2-3. The two wins weren't exactly dominant either - they won one in a shootout, and another in overtime. I am expecting that they will have Juuse Saros in the net tonight. Saros hasn't put together a very good season. He is 19-31-6, allowing 3.02 goals per game, and having just a .894 save percentage. He hasn't faced the Stars this season, but he has been better at home than on the road.

Hockey has been pretty good for us this season and I am hoping it can continue here. I like Dallas to snap their losing streak and get a chance to go into the playoffs with a bit of positive momentum. Maybe they rest their regulars though, I'm not entirely sure. For Nashville, this is all they have left to play for. I think this game will be loose and free flowing. Take the over here as both offenses have a chance to light the lamps.

