Back Longhorns To Book Ticket To Title Game

Texas vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 ET

We are treated to a lot of great games every week. I've said this before, and I'm sure I'll say it next year, just because teams have numbers next to their name doesn't mean that they are good games. Sometimes ranked teams have blow outs against each other as well. Sometimes the best games can be between two obscure teams that are just battling back and forth. This game, though, should get a lot of attention, and is deserving of it as Texas takes on Texas A&M tonight.

Texas is hanging tough looking like they have the potential to win a National Championship this year. They come into this game with a 10-1 record and are 6-1 in the conference. The only loss they've had this season was against Georgia. The loss was a 30-15 beating that they took on their home field. That is a bit concerning as it is probably the best team that Texas has had to face this season and they were at home. Still, this Texas team is loaded. They have Quinn Ewers throwing the ball, and he has 2,089 passing yards and 23 touchdowns this season. He has protected the ball rather well, surrendering only six interceptions this season. Their running game isn't dominated by one guy as it was a few years ago with Bijon Robinson, but they have multiple guys they can throw out there and attack the opponent. Texas also boasts the second best defense in football in terms of total defense.

Texas A&M isn't a slouch, but I'm not sure they are in the same tier as Texas. A&M comes into the game as the 20th-ranked team in the nation. They are 8-3 overall and 5-2 within the conference. They are also coming off of a loss, having lost 43-41 in quadruple overtime against Auburn. Their other recent loss was against South Carolina as they lost 44-20. Both of these games were on the road, so I suppose it is a little more understandable. The first loss of the season came against Notre Dame in the first game of the season. In between, they've beaten two ranked teams, taking down Missouri and LSU in home games. Texas A&M does have the 44th-best offense in football, so I do think they can find a way to score some points against Texas. I'm more concerned that their defense won't be able to get a stop when they need it.

I get this is a rivalry game and that there are a ton of things on the line in this game. I'm sure that Texas would probably still have a shot at the College Football Playoffs if they lose this game, but Texas A&M almost certainly won't. The Longhorns should win this game by at least a touchdown. I'll back them to win by 5 or more. Hook 'em.

