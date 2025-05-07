Back Greene To Get Some Green

Reds vs. Braves, 7:15 ET

Sports betting can be quite a challenge not only day-to-day but monthly, yearly, and constantly. When you first get into sports betting you kind of enjoy the thrill of the challenge. Trying to figure something out, winning money, or even avoiding losses. What you don't really learn is how to navigate slumps or prolong winning streaks. The mental challenge is often harder than just picking a winner or loser. The mental side is significantly easier when you pick winners and that's what I am hoping to do here in a game between the Reds and Braves.

The Reds are fairly competitive to start the year. As of today, Cincinnati is just a game below .500 at 18-19 for the year. They are also 9-9 on the road so it seems like the team is at least playing consistently both at home and on the road. For the season, the Reds are hitting .242, which is a good number. They have also put up 177 runs which comes to an average of 4.8 runs per game. They are currently on a four game losing streak though and their offense has completely disappeared. Over the past four games, they've only scored eight runs, and six of those came in one game. They've also allowed 21 runs in four games, but also to share, 11 runs came in one game. The good news for them is they get a really good pitcher to try and stop the bleeding today. Hunter Greene is taking the mound, he is 4-2 for the season with a 2.53 ERA, and a 0.82 WHIP. He also has 55 strikeouts. All of those numbers are 15th or better in the league right now. His worst start of the season was a three inning outing against the Orioles where he allowed five earned runs and three homers. He has five quality starts in seven starts. He has performed well against the Braves in the past, holding them to just a .224 batting average.

I've written about the Braves quite a bit over the past week. It has not gone well for me. Part of the problem is that I'm fading Atlanta at home, the one place they've really succeeded. The other part of the issue is that I'm believing a bit too much in their early season struggles and not the fact that they are doing better right now. The truth is that they are hitting fairly well now, and are on a three game winning streak. Even the pitching has performed better lately, holding opponents to three or fewer runs in four of the past five games. Today, they have Grant Holmes on the mound. Holmes is 2-2 with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. Holmes has made six starts for the season, and seven appearances. He has two quality starts in just two of his six starts. Reds hitters haven't seen a ton of Holmes, but have seven hits in 21 at-bats.

This is a game that I have a pretty strong feeling on. I think the Reds will be able to stop the losing streak, but the I am going to shorten it a bit. Instead of playing a total or even the full game, I am going to lock in on the first five innings. In this one, I think the Reds will be winning and hopefully they break out of their offensive slump to provide support for their best pitcher. Back the Reds through five.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024