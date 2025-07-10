Back Cubs To Avoid Sweep In Minnesota

Cubs vs. Twins, 1:10 PM ET

I love writing these articles. It really is a great hobby and gig for me. I'm going to bet on games anyway, and I like sharing my plays and thoughts with people. I'm very appreciative of Outkick for the opportunity that they've given me and the platform to write these pieces. There are times, though, when I feel like I'm doing the public a disservice by writing the articles. If I give out too many losers in a row, or I can't think of a fun way to open an article, self-doubt starts to creep in. Unfortunately, self-doubt has no room in sports betting as you need to be sure every day. Luckily in baseball we get a chance to bet every day and I get a chance to prove myself again as the Cubs take on the Twins this afternoon.

The Cubs have been one of the better teams all season, and I give the majority of that credit to two areas: The offense, and the bullpen. If this team had a reliable starting staff, I think they would need to be considered for a likely World Series run. As it is, they are at least likely to make the playoffs at the moment. That doesn't mean they definitely make it, or that we should start printing t-shirts, but the lineup has very few holes, and has been balanced much of the year. They have a potential MVP candidate in Pete Crow-Armstrong, and even after slowing down from his hot start, Kyle Tucker has been very good for Chicago. He may not get that 500 million or whatever he was/is expecting, but Tucker still should be resigned if the Cubs want to win for a sustained period of time. At the deadline, they will need to find some starting pitching help because right now their starters are just not very reliable. They aren't terrible either - a guy like Colin Rea who starts today is a good example. He is 4-3 for the season with a 1.31 WHIP and a 4.13 ERA. He has some starts where he is great, and others where he struggles. His most recent start - great. He went 6.2 innings, allowed just two hits, and one earned run which was on a solo homer. He also has had times where he allowed six earned runs in back-to-back starts against the Reds. He hasn't faced the Twins much, holding them to just three hits in 15 at-bats.

If you're a Twins fan, I feel like you should be given a seatbelt or something as a gift because you're in for a wild ride. There are moments this team looks like they belong as one of the top teams in the American League, and others that it looks like they are a complete dumpster fire. I suppose over the course of a season you can say this about any squad, but the reality is that the Twins have been well above .500 at some points, and are now two games below. Just when you think they have it figured out, the rug gets pulled from underneath them. There has been talks that they will trade away cornerstones of the franchise (Byron Buxton), and talks that they will add pieces to make a run. Even the team seems to not know what will happen with the roster. For today, they hope that Chris Paddack can give them a jolt. He takes the mound with a 3-7 record, 4.64 ERA, and a 1.22 WHIP. Paddack has been better at home, but I wouldn't really call the guy an innings eater. He tends to last about five innings in most games, which is good enough for a middle-to-back-end starter. He's been surprisingly effective against Cubs hitters, holding them to just seven hits over 41 at-bats.

This is a fairly evenly matched game. One that I lean toward the over, but I think the side is a better bet. The Cubs will get swept from time to time, but I think they probably pull this one out. We see it happen a lot where a team loses the first two games and regroups to capture the third. That's what I'm expecting here and will back the Cubs to win this one. I'm hoping this isn't a homer Cubs fan bet, but we will see.