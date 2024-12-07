Back Bulldogs To Win SEC Championship

Georgia vs. Texas, 4:00 ET

If you're a College Football fan, you probably have a bias toward one conference or another, but it is also hard to argue that any conference is better than the SEC. There are so many top teams in the conference, and consistently they have some of the best teams. Sure, the Big 10 has three teams that could be part of the mix for the College Football Playoffs. I'm not envious of that committee that has to sort all of this out, but this game will be big for figuring out who is in, and who is out as Georgia takes on Texas.

Georgia needs to win. I can't imagine they are going to have a ticket punched to the playoffs if they end the season with a 10-3 record. For the year, Georgia has lost to Alabama and Ole Miss. The game against Alabama was one of the most interesting and exacting games of the season as they were down big, came back to take the lead late, and then immediately allowed a score to Alabama. Against Ole Miss, the Bulldogs couldn't get any offense going and only scored 10 points. They allowed 28 points to a good team, which isn't a big deal, but it is a bit surprising that they couldn't do better overall. Last week, they had the most confounding game as Georgia Tech took Georgia to eight overtimes. Georgia Tech beat Georgia 44-42. Georgia's offense has moments of struggle and Georgia Tech actually has a higher-ranked offense. Interestingly enough, their defense, which was their calling card for years, is ranked just 35th in the nation as well. Perhaps this is a somewhat average team.

Texas has just one loss on their record. The lone blemish to their season came against none other than this Georgia team. It was the best Georgia looked in terms of defense against a talented opponent all season. The Longhorns scored at least 20 points in all but two games this season, and 30 or more points in all but four games this year. This wasn't an easy schedule for Texas either, they faced five ranked opponents. Their offense, in most games, has shown they can attack virtually anyone. Coming into this game, the Longhorns have the 14th-best offense in football and the third-ranked defense. These are both better than Georgia, but numbers mean very little as soon as the ball is kicked off. In order for Texas to win this one, they will need to control the time of possession. The defense will need to play bend but not break style. I am not sure Texas can fully stop the Georgia offense, but if they can hold them to field goals, they have a good chance to win.

This is a bad situation for Texas as the game is in Atlanta. Although they are technically the home team, they are certainly going to feel like the road team with this game right in Georgia's backyard. I like Texas' offense and think they should have a better showing than their first time against the Bulldogs. I'm going to back Georgia to win the game. I'll play the moneyline, because I think the spread won't really matter. Either Georgia wins or Texas ends up covering by a touchdown or more.

