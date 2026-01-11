Back Better Quarterback As Bills Take On Jaguars

Bills vs. Jaguars, 1:00 ET

If you haven’t read my article on the NFL Playoff predictions already, you probably don’t know my feelings and this game might be a surprise for you. If you did read it, I’m sure you can skip to the end of this article and know exactly who I am taking to win the game. But, maybe there will be a lean or piece of information for you that will help you with some other bet. Either way, take a moment to read this preview of the Bills and Jaguars who kick off our Wild Card Sunday.

The Bills didn’t win the division, which ended a nice run for them, but unlike some of the other mainstays, they at least made the playoffs. At 12-5, it isn’t like the Bills had a bad season. Did they have some questionable moments? Of course, but they also had some games that made you realize just how good the team can be when everything is clicking. Buffalo’s losses started this year with being upset by the Patriots, a team that seemed to finally get everything together right as they played Buffalo. That was a home game for the Bills and they dropped it 23-20. The next game was arguably the most confusing because they lost to the Falcons 24-14, right before their bye week. It gave them back-to-back losses. Then they lost on the road to Miami, another one that made little sense, but divisional battles can usually be a bit wacky. Their other losses were against the Texans and Eagles. Both of them are playoff teams. The Eagles are inconsistent, but the defense showed up that game. Josh Allen uncharacteristically missed his receiver for a 2-pt conversion that would’ve given them the win.

The Jaguars ended up winning the AFC South with a 13-4 record. The AFC South, though, might not be as impressive as we thought. The Texans were really bad to start the year, but figured things out. The Colts were great to start the year, but fell apart, and the Titans were one of the worst teams in football. What was impressive is that the Jaguars beat the 49ers on the road, then beat the Chiefs at home back when the Chiefs were still decent, but made a ton of mistakes giving the Jaguars the game. They dominated the Chargers, and also won in Denver against the Broncos who were beating everyone at that point. What has been most impressive about the Jaguars eight straight victories is that they have scored 23 or more in each game, and 30+ points in six of their past 10 games. The Jaguars averaged 27.9 points per game this year, but that was still behind the Bills.

Defensively, overall, the Bills were better than the Jaguars this year. The Bills had the best passing defense in terms of yards allowed per game of all NFL teams. They can be attacked on the ground as they have one of the worst rushing defenses in the game. That’s good for Jacksonville because if they run the ball, that means they milk the clock and keep Allen on the sidelines. Still, the last time these two teams played, last year, the Bills demolished them. Sure, it is a different year, team, and coach, but I don’t think this team is a matchup problem for the Bills, and specifically Allen. I don’t think they will completely stop the Buffalo ground game even with the best rush defense in football. Give me the Bills to win this one at -118.