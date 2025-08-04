Back Alcantara And Fish To Stay Hot Against Houston

Astros vs. Marlins 6:40 ET

I'm in Vegas and something about being here always makes me feel a bit more excited about sports betting. I don't really know that I can put my finger on it. Now, you can bet from virtually anywhere. There are sportsbooks back home and there are mobile apps where I don't even need to leave my couch. Still, in Vegas, where I placed my first wager, is something nostalgic. Speaking of nostalgia, today's game features a starter with a name that evokes memories, and the other starter is looking to go back to his days of nostalgia as the Astros take on the Marlins.

The Astros did not have a good weekend. How bad was it? They dropped three games to the Red Sox and scored three or fewer runs in each game. The opener wasn't too bad, losing 2-1 in 10 innings, but the next two games saw them fall 7-3 and 6-1. The good news for them is that they are still in first place of the division, but they are quickly losing their grips on it. The other problem is that the Red Sox are a Wild Card opponent. Assuming that the Yankees will take one spot, that really only leaves two other spots available. Houston could use a weak opponent to stop the bleeding, but this game won't be that. Today, they send out Jason Alexander to do their dirty work today. He has been a bit of a mixed bag for the Astros as he has had one quality start, and one start where he allowed five earned runs. His other two have seen him allow just two runs over 7.2 innings. Clearly he is not going too deep into games. Alexander has never faced the Marlins.

The Marlins had the opposite weekend of the Astros. They had a very successful weekend, beating the Yankees in all three of their matchups. In fact, Miami is on a bit of a heater and is looking to get themselves back into the Wild Card race. They have won five straight games and are looking to bump that up to six straight today. This team has done surprisingly well considering their roster has about 25 guys that could walk past you on the street and you wouldn't look twice. Kyle Stowers was a guy I expected to be traded, but the Marlins are kept him and he has put together a nice season with a .296 average, 25 homers, and 71 RBIs. The other guy I expected to be traded is pitching today, Sandy Alcantara. For the year, his numbers are a bit rough, sitting at 6-9 with a 6.36 ERA, and a 1.42 WHIP. He has shown flashes of being the Cy Young Sandy, though. He also has had moments of being a dumpster fire. However, over his last two games, he has allowed no earned runs over 12 innings and just seven hits and three walks.

Astros hitters have seen Alcantara, but they aren't amazing against him. Christian Walker has done well, but the rest of the team is just 3-for-19 against him. There are two options for this game, the Marlins and the over. The Marlins are on a heater right now and the Astros are playing poorly. The Marlins get the better pitcher and are at home. I'm backing them at least through five here and potentially for the full game. See me at the window.