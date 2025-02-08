Auburn Will Remain Unbeaten In SEC Play

Florida vs. Auburn, 4:00 ET

If you're going to watch just one college basketball game this Saturday, this is probably the best one to watch as you get two ranked teams, both in the top-10 of the country squaring off. The SEC has been arguably the best conference in college basketball to this point in the year and I think this should be another matchup that shows the country just how talented these teams are. With all that said, let's see how we should take on the Florida Gators vs. Auburn Tigers.

Florida has been surprisingly good this season. The Gators are currently 19-3 for the season after entering the season a bit under the radar. They are also ranked sixth in the nation. I mentioned this is a tough SEC conference, and all three of their losses have come against SEC teams. To start the year, Florida won 13 straight games. There weren't any super impressive teams that they beat in that span, but they did take down Virginia, Arizona State, and North Carolina. Again, no one that is likely to win a National Championship, but they are good squads. They lost to Kentucky, dropping by six points on the road for their first loss of the season. The very next game, they returned to the swamp and beat Tennessee, then ranked #1 in the country, by 30 points. The other two losses the team has suffered this season were against Missouri, this one came in Florida and was a one-point loss. Last Saturday we were correct in taking Tennessee to get some revenge as they beat the Gators by 20 points. Road games are tough, and we've seen that Florida has already lost two of them. They've only had five road games, and both of the losses were against ranked teams.

Auburn is the best team in the country and looks like they have the best path to get to the National Championship. If they were doing selections today, there wouldn't be too much of an argument about who would deserve the overall #1 seed for the tournament. Today, Auburn is 21-1 with a perfect 9-0 record in conference games. Their lone loss this season was when they went to Duke and fell to the Blue Devils by six points. As I've mentioned, winning on the road is tough, but this was a respectable and understandable loss for Auburn. Duke has since played fantastically and they are currently ranked #2 in the nation, making the loss look even better. Since that loss, Auburn has won 14 straight games. That includes wins over Mississippi State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. At home this season, they've beaten almost everyone by 20 or more points. They struggled to beat Tennessee at home, but they pulled out a two-point victory anyway.

This should be a back-and-forth battle, but I think this is also a game that Auburn will keep their record in-tact. Overall, I'm not super confident in the total as I could see this being a fast-paced game, but I also could see Florida potentially struggling to score. To me, I like the Tigers to win this game and cover the spread. I think they are a class above Florida and most every team in the nation. I'll back Auburn here.

