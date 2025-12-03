Auburn Will Light Up North Carolina State

North Carolina State vs. Auburn, 9:15 ET

I had three different articles yesterday, and I hit two of three so it made for a profitable day. I may be done betting on the Knicks at this point, as they've already cost me more than any team in the NBA this season. They are good, but they have made me look like a fool the past two times I've placed a wager on them. I don't love anything on the NBA slate tonight, so we are going back to the college ranks where I've been successful and hit a good one yesterday. Tonight, we take on the North Carolina State vs. Auburn.

North Carolina State has started off decently, but this isn't a team that anyone should expect big things from. They will be competitive, and they should beat weaker opponents, but they certainly are not the cream of the crop. They started the season with four relatively easy victories over teams that won't go anywhere this season. Then they had to face Seton Hall in their Thanksgiving tournament. It wasn't a terrible loss, but they dropped that game 85-74. They lost two of the three games they played, also dropping a heartbreaker by five to Texas. Their lone victory was against Boise State. Again, this Wolfpack team is good enough to compete, but really not the team that will win a ton of games. I somewhat feel bad for them because it almost feels like they are a feeder school. If someone gets good enough while playing here, they will likely transfer to a bigger/better program. I do think they have enough to score with most teams, but the defense is usually where it becomes an issue.

I recently wrote about Auburn and there isn't a ton to rehash. However, it is worth noting that this team is still searching for an identity after losing their best player and their heartbeat in Johnni Broome. They are 6-2 overall for the season with their two losses being unique in their own ways. They dropped the game to Houston by one point, losing 73-72. The other loss was against Michigan in the Thanksgiving tournament and they were absolutely smoked by the Wolverines. They lost the game by 30 points, but, in fairness, the Wolverines killed everyone they played, and could be the best team in the country at the moment. I'll give Auburn credit, they showed some heart and ferocity by winning the next game over St. John's a nice 85-74 victory before they went home. This is their first game back on the hardwood since that tournament.

These two teams are both pretty solid clubs, but there is a clear distinction between the two. Auburn is almost certainly going to still make the NCAA Tournament, and likely will be ranked for the majority of the season. North Carolina State could eventually get ranked, and they are anything from a bubble team to a decent seed. While we are a long way from March Madness, it helps to put those things into perspective. Tonight, expect Auburn to use its talent and home court to its advantage. Back the Tigers to cover the -6.5.