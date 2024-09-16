Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins Will 'Get Off The Mat' Vs. Philadelphia Eagles On Monday Night Football

There are many reasons to fade the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2. Prominently, Falcons QB Kirk Cousins was terrible in an 18-10 Week 1 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first game after a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023. Philly won and covered in its 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil Friday, September 6.

However, after Sunday in Week 2, do you feel confident in anything we saw in Week 1? I sure don't. Sportsbooks crushed the public in Week 1 because of upset losses to the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys Sunday. With that in mind, oddsmakers will be rooting for Atlanta Monday because the public loves betting favorites and Philadelphia looked much better in Week 1.

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles odds (Caesars Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Atlanta (+205) | Philadelphia (-250)

Spread: FALCONS +5.5 (-105) | Eagles -5.5 (-115)

| Eagles -5.5 (-115) Total — 46 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cousins' 12-19 record in primetime games for his career is another reason people will bet the Eagles Monday. He lost on primetime to Philly in the past two years while playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Yet, Cousins' numbers in primetime games aren't far different from his career averages. In fact, last year, Cousins completed 31-of-44 passes for 364 yards with 4/0 TD/INT and a 125.6 QB Rating in a 34-28 loss to Philadelphia.

Also, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts didn't play that well in Week 1 despite his offense scoring 34 points. I had to double-check this, but Hurts had the lowest offensive grade of any quarterback in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Hurts had the highest "turnover-worthy play" rate in Week 1, threw two interceptions, and 170 of his 278 passing yards came after the catch.

Ultimately, Hurts got a lot of help from his elite weapons, which could obviously happen again Monday. But, Philadelphia will be without No. 1 WR A.J. Brown in Week 2, who led the team in catches (104) and receiving yards (1,456) last year, and tied for a team-high in touchdown receptions (7). Brown also had 5 catches for a team-high 119 yards and 1 touchdown vs. the Packers in Week 1.

Brown's absence will help Atlanta's defense, which has talent on all three levels. Falcons interior defensive lineman Grady Jarrett is a two-time Pro Bowler and pass rusher Matt Judon had 12.5 and 15.5 sacks for the New England Patriots in 2021-22. Atlanta safety Jessie Bates III is one of the best defensive backs in the NFL and LB Kaden Elliss was graded a top-20 linebacker by PFF the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, Philly's defense could be going through "growing pains" under first-year defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Eagles have four new defensive starters this season and got gashed by the Packers in their season opener. PFF gave Philadelphia the 26th-best tackling grade in Week 1 and Green Bay had 7.8 yards per rush in that game.

Finally, there was an overreaction to Week 1 and underdogs went 8-4-1 vs. the spread Sunday in Week 2. DraftKings made the Eagles a -3.5 favorite over the Falcons in their look-ahead line this summer. Philly is a bigger favorite because Atlanta lost to "Mike Tomlin Voodoo" last week. That said, Philadelphia's defense isn't as good as Pittsburgh's, and I'm expecting a bounce-back game from Cousins and Co.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Falcons 21

Call me a "nit", but I'm only betting the Falcons to cover the spread and not sprinkling on their moneyline.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.