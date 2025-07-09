Athletics Can Extend Braves Losing Streak

Braves vs. Athletics, 10:05 ET

I think one of the more overused phrases in the world lately is "I didn't have XXX on my 2025 bingo card." The expression is just trying to convey that someone didn't expect something to happen. It was fun the first time someone said it, but by the 10th time it was played out, and now with the 100+ time that I've heard it, it is annoying. With all that said, having the Braves with a nearly identical record to the Athletics probably wasn't on anyone's bingo card at all this year, and the two square off today.

The Braves are 39-51 in today's game, and it has been well documented that the team had a really rough start to the beginning of the season. They did get out of that stretch and at one point were even a winning team. They looked like they were going to come back and figure out the path to the playoffs. At this point they look like they are closer to having to sell some players away at the deadline than they are doing anything else. It seems almost impossible, given all of the success of the team over the past few years, and all the talent they have, but the Braves have had three losing streaks of at least five games this season. Currently, they have lost five in a row and 10 of their past 12 games. Looking to stop the skid is Bryce Elder, who is 2-6 with a 5.92 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP. Elder hasn't been very good on the road, sporting a 5.09 ERA, but that is still better than his home performances. He has allowed at least four earned runs in each of his past four starts, and has just three quality starts in nine outings this season. Athletics hitters have never seen Elder before, with the exception of Shea Langeliers, who is 1 for 3 against him.

The Athletics were never really expected to be great this season, and one major losing streak really did the most damage to the club's chances this year. They are 38-55 for the season, and most of those losses have come at "home." This season, we've seen the Athletics play 46 games in their minor league, temporary field that they don't even acknowledge in their team name. In those games, the Athletics are just 17-29. The good news for the Athletics is if they can figure out their pitching situation, they should have the ability to make at least a run at a Wild Card spot next year. The pitching staff for the A's has a team ERA of 5.28 and a 1.46 WHIP. Those numbers won't lead to a winning club. Today they send out Mitch Spence, who is the owner of a 4.06 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. This will be just his fourth start of the season, but he has been used as a long reliever type for a lot of the year. Of appearances with at least four innings thrown, of which there are seven, he has allowed three or more earned runs in three of them. He has never faced the Braves lineup, so he could have a chance to work through once with a bit of an edge.

We have two bad teams facing off, and we've already seen a couple of times this year that the Braves tend to struggle for longer stretches. Both offenses have been good, and both pitching staffs have been bad. I do lean toward the over, but I think the Athletics have a slight edge in this one. Neither team is great, but give me the Athletics to extend the Braves losing streak.