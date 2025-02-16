Will Anyone Beat The Dodgers?

MLB World Series - National League

Pitchers and catchers have started to report so what does that mean for us sports bettors? Well it means we need to start making some future predictions for the baseball diamond. We have a long way to go still before we get to the team that is going to hoist the World Series trophy. In fact we are still closer to the last team that won than we are the next team winning. However it looks like no one will beat the Dodgers, the last team to win, but is there any value with any other team?

Dodgers +300

I usually say this about most champions - if the odds aren't great before the season, wait until there is an injury or losing streak and see if you can find better odds. The truth is that with this Dodgers team, this might be the best odds. If someone does get injured, they are still likely to get to the playoffs. If they get to the playoffs, they will almost certainly be the favorite at +200 or worse. Here is the Dodgers rotation: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki. It's stupid how talented the rotation is. Yamamoto probably will be better than his first year and his first year was pretty good. Glasnow and Ohtani will be returning from injury. Snell found his form last year, and the new guy, Sasaki has pretty high potential. They have the best bullpen, and some very talented arms (Tony Gonsolin) if needed. Their offense didn't get an upgrade in the offseason, but they don't necessarily need it with Mookie Betts and Ohtani leading the way.

Phillies +1200

If there is a team that could pose a threat to the Dodgers, I think it is the Phillies. Philadelphia hasn't had the most exciting offseason, but they did add Jesus Luzardo to the mix. Their rotation isn't quite as spectacular as the Dodgers, but they still have Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez are both good, but not great. Their bullpen is okay as well. Their lineup 1-9 is probably the bigger strength or where they have the edge, though. If any lineup will pose a threat to the Dodgers, I think it can be the Phillies.

Cubs +3000

If there is a longshot here that I like, I'll recommend the Cubs. I am a Cubs fan, but I've hated the lack of moves they've made over the past few years. Their pitching staff has some decent talent, but there are some questions there. The lineup has a few names that could make an impact, and there are rumors they can sign Alex Bregman. If they do at least there is some potential there. In a seven-game series, anything can happen. 30:1 seems like a good number for a team that has potential and theoretically the money to make the team better.

Other Potential Winners

In the National League, the Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks, and Padres are the next "favorites." The Braves have the second-best odds overall but I'm not a believer that this team is going to find their way to the World Series, and I actually think it could be a challenge to get them to the playoffs. Their starting rotation is really talented, and they have the reigning Cy Young winner, but I think they could slow down. The Mets made the biggest splash in the offseason, pairing Juan Soto with Francisco Lindor. Their pitching staff still is nothing exciting, so I don't believe in them winning the division or anything more than maybe a Wild Card spot. The Diamondbacks tried to battle with the Dodgers landing free agents this year by signing Corbin Burnes. They also still have Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. I feel like they could use another bat or two, but the reality is they've been good offensively the last two years. Things finally started working for the Padres last season. The team has a ton of talent, but they need to find a way to get off to a good start. Their starting rotation has some good arms, but injuries are a big concern for them.

Overall, the Dodgers are +300 for a reason, and I do think grabbing a share of them makes sense. If you're looking to take anyone else, I'd grab Philadelphia at +1200 and maybe a sliver of the Cubs at +3000. We can see if there is anyone worth playing in the American League later.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024