Another Test For Arizona To Remain Perfect

Arizona vs. Kansas, 9:00 ET

The Super Bowl is over. Now what? Well, we can turn our attention to a plethora of options. Your sports betting app has sports you've probably never even considered betting on! There is snooker, darts, tennis, baseball futures, cricket, golf, lacrosse, soccer, and, of course, the winter Olympics. But, let's not forget that we are just about a month away from college basketball taking center stage, and then we get baseball. So, don't fret, there is plenty to bet. Tonight we have what could be one of the best games of the year as Arizona heads to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks.

Arizona is the best team in the country. I say that not just because of their rank as #1 overall in the nation, but also due to their 23-0 record. There have been some games where they have had some scares, but for the most part they've been dominating opponents this year. They opened the season with a strong win over Florida, winning by six. Then their next test came against UCLA, winning by four. They did the same at UConn in their next game. Games seemed to get a bit easier for the Wildcats after that moment as they took down Auburn by 29, and Alabama by 21. The only ranked opponent since that game was against BYU, on the road, and they escaped with a three-point win. The team has a great balance on the floor with six guys averaging almost 10 points per game or more. Brayden Burries, their freshman guard will have a tough assignment tonight, but he likely will want to rise to the challenge and show his name deserves to be one of the top for the NBA draft this summer. He balled out when he played AJ Dybantsa.

Kansas is one of those teams that might've struggled early, but you absolutely should not count them out as potential champions this year. They are 18-5 for the season, and 8-2 in Big 12 play, but they have been on a roll lately, winning seven straight and taking down both BYU and Texas Tech. I think I got both of those games wrong, so maybe my read on Kansas just isn't that good. They had a tough start to the year, having to play North Carolina and Duke in their first five games. They also have lost to UConn. The other losses were at UCF and West Virginia, and neither of those defeats make me feel great about taking them. The main reason to play them is that Darryn Peterson is a stud. Peterson is averaging 20.2 points per game for the Jayhawks and has looked fantastic in his past few games. He is a very good shooter and can create his own looks.

This game will be more than Burries vs. Peterson, but that is the main focus. Those two guys will both be looking to lead their team to victory. Peterson is better in my opinion, but I still like Arizona better. I've been burned twice the past two times I've bet against Kansas, but I'm not ready to let the Wildcats die here. I will take Arizona on the moneyline. There are too many times this season I've seen Kansas lose focus and Arizona hasn't really blinked yet. I'm not a Kansas hater, promise, but the better team should win, and the better team is Arizona.