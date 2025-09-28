Another Teaser For Week 4 Of The NFL

6-pt Teaser

Last week, we were able to coast to a win with the teaser, so I figured we should do it again, as I don't feel overly confident in a ton of games. The NFL has been going very well for me outside of the 1st Touchdowns, which is usually my bread and butter, but I'll take the weekly wins any way I can get them. Last week I went 3-1 and didn't have to sweat many games. This week, I am looking to be profitable once again and get four consecutive winning weeks. Let's put a bet out on another teaser, which should give us a nice return again.

Leg 1: Browns and Lions -9 down to -3

The Browns are not actually a great team despite beating a very good team in the Packers last week. If you've been paying attention to the news, there are some investigations into the Packers throwing the game last week. I'm not sure I will go that far, and in fact, Geoff Clark said he thought the Browns would win the game. Those allegations are… concerning to say the least. There are a lot of conversations about whether they should start a different quarterback, which is never a good sign for the team. Here is the thing about the Browns, they play better in Cleveland, but usually play poorly on the road. As for the Lions, in the first game of the season, they looked very overmatched by the same Packers team that Cleveland beat. In the next two games, the Lions have been absolutely dominant. They destroyed the Bears, and then they went to Baltimore this past week. This was a game I expected the Ravens to win. It was a back-and-forth battle for much of the game, but the Lions pounded the ball on the weakened Ravens defense and racked up the points. They ended up having a comfortable win. This Detroit team is only going to get better as well with the defense improving and stepping up. I actually think the Lions probably cover the original spread, but dropping it to just a field goal should give us a much easier win.

Leg 2: Chargers vs. Giants -6 down to even

I am not a big fan of taking games where there is a West Coast team traveling across the country to play an East Coast team. However, there is a clear distinction between the two teams in this game and the Chargers are a significantly better team than the Giants. The Chargers have a great quarterback with Justin Herbert under center. He has been using his weapons appropriately, and even though they lost Najee Harris yesterday, they still have a solid running back in Omarion Hampton. The Chargers defense has been very good to this point as well. They've only allowed a total of 50 points over the three games. The thing is that New York really doesn't do much well, and they've already switched quarterbacks. Speaking of, Russell Wilson played fairly well in the second game, looking like he was capable of leading the offense. In the game against the Commanders, he did nothing. Against the Chiefs, I thought he looked okay for a couple of moments, but there was a stretch in the Red Zone late in the game where the investigators should look into that as well. Wilson either got the yips or intentionally tried to keep the Giants from scoring. His throws were terrible. Now the Giants turn to rookie Jaxon Dart. I do think this is an improvement, but having him face one of the best defenses in the Chargers isn't really an ideal time to introduce him. The Giants should get a boost here from Dart taking the ball, but it won't be enough for them to win. Take the Chargers.

If you're looking to make this a plus money option, I think taking the Texans from -7 to -1 as well is another good option. That makes the play +140. I think all three legs of this hit, but play around with them however you feel most comfortable. I really like both options.