Angels And Mets Will Showcase Offenses Tonight

Angels vs. Mets 7:10 ET

We are just days away from the trade deadline, and there are a lot of teams still trying to figure out what to do. For example, the Arizona Diamondbacks are a team that everyone has been watching lately. They reportedly told people that they are waiting to see what happens after this week in order to decide what to do about being a buyer or a seller. With one team, the Angels, they are in a similar situation as the Diamondbacks, and the other team is almost certainly going to be a buyer in the Mets.

The Angels are having a better season than they have had in recent years. They are still under .500 and they currently reside in fourth place of the division, but it is still going better than the past couple of seasons. I actually think they have some good pieces, but probably not enough to make a run this season at the division, and likely not one to even have a legitimate shot at one of the three Wild Card spots. The team needs to find a few arms if they want to compete and probably could use another bat as well. Today they send out a guy who has put together a good year, but struggled over the past few seasons in Kyle Hendricks. The longtime Cub is in his first season with the Angels, and it has been alright overall. He is 5-6 with a 4.88 ERA, and a 1.29 WHIP. He has been worse on the road than he has at home, by roughly a full run. He has done a pretty good job overall of working fairly deep in games. He gives up three or four runs in most games, but has done a nice job overall. Mets hitters have done well against him, hitting .283, but the majority of hits are not for extra bases.

The Mets are one of the better teams in baseball this season, and have basically catapulted from last year's success into this year's continued positive results. They are still behind the Phillies for the division, but the reality is that no one should care if they are in the division or a Wild Card winner. The goal is always to get to the playoffs, and the Mets should be capable of that this season. They've truly excelled this season at home though, as they are currently almost 20 games over .500 for the season when playing at Citi Field. They send out Frankie Montas to the hill today. Montas is 2-1 with a 5.03 ERA, and a 1.17 WHIP. He has thrown just 19.2 innings and struck out 17 batters, but also allowed 19 hits. He has been better at home than on the road this year. He only has two starts there, going 10.2 innings and allowing four earned runs, so not a big sample size one way or another. Angels hitters are batting just .229 against him, but they have a third of their hits for extra bases.

Both offenses are doing pretty well, but I think the Mets are more likely to continue doing damage this season than the Angels. I am not crazy about the moneyline on this game, and the run line doesn't have a ton of value. Instead of playing the side, I will take a shot at the total. I think this goes over the nine runs that I see on DraftKings.