All Rise For Opening Day Of The 2026 Baseball Season

Yankees vs. Giants, 8:00 ET

Baseball is back, friends. In some ways, it has been back, considering there have been a ton of Spring Training Games, and there have been meaningful games, as this year they had the World Baseball Classic. But today marks the official first day of the season, and tomorrow will bring Opening Day for the majority of other teams. While most are already thinking this is another Dodgers championship year, I'm looking forward to seeing how it all plays out. It starts tonight as the Yankees take on the Giants in San Francisco.

The Yankees ended the year against the Blue Jays last season. They were slightly behind them in the division, but there is no mistaking that this was a great year from New York. They followed up a World Series loss by having another good campaign. This year, they are essentially running out the same lineup and roster that they had last year. That's not a bad thing in my opinion - if it works, there isn't a big need to change anything. One mention I would make is that they did get Cody Bellinger re-signed in the offseason, and that assures Aaron Judge of a bit of protection. The bigger question about the team this year is how well the Yankees' pitching staff can perform. They have a lot of talent and good names, but both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are starting the season on the injured list. The Yankees will send Max Fried to the mound tonight. He had a great season last year for the Yankees, finishing with 19 wins, 2.86 ERA, and a 1.10 WHIP. The Giants have had decent success against Fried with a .256 batting average against him in 82 attempts. Willy Adames has three doubles in nine at-bats, and Luis Arraez has six hits in 13 at-bats.

The Giants are going to be an interesting story for some of the year as they are trying out a new manager. They plucked him from the University of Tennessee, and he has no major league experience whatsoever. This was Buster Posey's decision, and I trust that guy to do pretty much anything when it comes to baseball. However, I feel like this either ends with him not making it through the season and butting heads with his players, or he is a great manager for years. The team now has a full season of Rafael Devers, which should increase their overall performance. I also think Arraez's signing is a bigger deal than people made it out to be. This is a guy who constantly gets on base for his clubs. The Giants are sending out Logan Webb to battle Fried. Last year, Webb did what he typically does, he threw 207 innings, turned in a 3.22 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP. He ended the year third in strikeouts at 224. The Yankees have been pretty decent against Webb, hitting him to the tune of a .246 average. Judge is 3-for-7 with two homers. Bellinger is not very good against him, though, going just 6-for-35 with eight strikeouts.

I really like Bellinger under 0.5 hits at +159. There are a few ways to look at this game. You have two aces, so you'd expect this to be a lower-scoring game. I don't know that I think it will be, though. I think both teams have hit their opposing starter pretty well. Seven runs isn't that many to get over. I also think the Yankees win this game as I have more confidence in Fried, but Webb has been great. I'll back the over 7, but have a lean to the Yankees winning. Let's start this year on the right foot.