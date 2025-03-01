Alabama And Tennessee Should Rack Up Points

Alabama vs. Tennessee, 4:00 ET

We are almost at the end of the marathon of the regular season. This Saturday brings us to the second-to-last Saturday of the season. This has been a really exciting season and there are a ton of teams with potential to win the entire NCAA Tournament. There are a ton of great teams taking the floor today - as you'd expect with College Basketball dominating Saturdays. This afternoon, we get a great matchup as Alabama takes on Tennessee in an SEC showdown that should be fantastic.

Alabama is one of my favorite teams in the country and they have been phenomenal for much of the season. They enter into today's game with a 23-5 record and are second in the SEC behind Auburn. They currently sit with a 12-3 record in the conference as well. The three losses in SEC play this year have come against Ole Miss, Auburn, and Missouri. Only one of those losses was on the road though and that was the game against Missouri. This is, and was, a very tough stretch of games for Alabama. They are ending the season with seven straight games against ranked opponents. Even after this one they have games against Florida and Auburn looming. I don't expect them to win all of them, and 2-1 would be a good result, while 1-2 would probably be the most likely outcome. Alabama has been surprisingly good on the road this season with road wins over South Carolina, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Texas. They have won those games by 20, six, five, four, four, and 23. This is the first matchup with Tennessee, but I expect for Mark Sears, as usual, to be the focal point of the offense.

Tennessee has also put together a great campaign this year, and they are currently ranked higher than the Crimson Tide. They are also 23-5 for the year, but they are 4th in the SEC. In the SEC, they have run their record to 10-5. Their losses have come against Florida, Vanderbilt, Auburn, and Kentucky on the road, and Kentucky at home. Florida was an absolute embarrassment, but they got their revenge against them. The other games were all fairly close with the losses to Vanderbilt, Auburn, and Kentucky all combining to eight points. There is no question, this is a really talented Volunteers team, but they have some strange losses. They definitely should've beaten Kentucky on their home court. They probably shouldn't have lost to Vanderbilt either. So who have they beaten that were impressive opponents? They took down Baylor on a neutral court. Arkansas, Georgia, and Mississippi State, Florida, and Missouri at home. On the road, they beat Texas A&M recently.

Tennessee will have to find an answer for Sears, but it isn't like Alabama will have no one to guard. Tennessee has a really good backcourt as well. I think the guard play on both sides of the floor will be able to put up a ton of points. I'm not overly confident in either side of this game winning. I think both are capable of winning which means you probably should take the points. However, I'm going to play the over as I expect this to be more of an offensive explosion.

