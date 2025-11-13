Alabama Will Take Down Higher Ranked Boilermakers

Purdue vs. Alabama, 7:00 ET

It was a bad night last night for me and for any Outkick followers that tailed my plays. Not only did Buffalo not show up for their game against Central Michigan last night, but my NBA look that I had a lot of confidence in went down the tubes before it really even started. The Knicks lost their first home game of the season, and they were embarrassed by the Magic. To make matters worse, Jalen Brunson left the arena on crutches. I'm going back to college basketball because not only do we have a great game between Purdue and Alabama, but we won both plays on Tuesday.

Purdue is ranked as the second-best team in the country coming into this game. I am still a bit surprised about how they are able to maneuver in the current landscape of college basketball. It isn't like Purdue is a huge destination for players. They don't have the pedigree or name recognition of Duke, North Carolina, or Kansas. They are in Indiana, which isn't exactly a cool place to live. And, even the NIL money can't possibly be as high as a lot of other schools. The reason for success a couple of years ago was having a talented 7-foot guy who could help them win the majority of games. But, even after Zach Edey left the school, the Boilermakers were able to continue their success. They made it to the Sweet 16 last year and almost took down the eventual runner-up, Houston. Purdue has been able to combine really efficient basketball with an occasional superstar. They don't really have a superstar this season, and they only have a couple of transfers and incoming freshmen to the program. I don't expect any of them to make a true impact right away. Personally, the only thing I can think of for why they are ranked so high is that they have some continuity and experience. It is only two games, but four of their top five scorers are seniors.

Alabama is the eighth-ranked team in the country, and they, too, had a very nice campaign last year. However, they had a similar loss to Purdue, losing Edey two years ago. Mark Sears was a bit of a do-it-all for the Crimson Tide last season and racked up points. He averaged 18 or more points in his final two years at Alabama. This was all while people were gunning for him, knowing he was going to be the primary scorer. Alabama was able to get to the Elite 8 before they were blown out by Duke. Alabama brought in a smattering of four-star recruits, but I'm not overly confident that most will make an immediate impact. Alabama also has the benefit of some continuity. Again, although they've only played two games, their top three scorers are all returning players. You can expand that to four of their top five scorers. Knowing the system and being familiar with schemes and plays is a huge difference, especially in early-season play.

This matchup should be one of the better ones that we get in the early season. Purdue is an experienced and talented team. The problem is that they are on the road, and frankly, it is usually only superstars who do well on the road in college. Alabama has enough experience to neutralize Purdue's attack. I also think that the front court of Alabama might be better than that of Purdue. The Boilermakers might have the edge in the backcourt, but they will need to shoot lights out to cover the -3.5. I don't see it happening. Back Alabama.