After No Offense For 12 Innings, Expect It To Show Up Tonight

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers, Game 4, 8:00 ET

I know this is Game 4, but should we technically call it Game 5 as the two squads took 18 innings to get a victor last night in Game 3 of the World Series. For a day where all four major sports took their respective fields, ice, and courts, we were very lucky to get a fantastic game from the lone baseball game on the slate. It was one where you wanted the game to end, but also didn't. One where dozens had chances to win it, but didn't. What will the Blue Jays and Dodgers have in store for us in Game 4?

I got the bet wrong last night, which I am still a bit conflicted about. On the one hand, I feel like an 18 inning game should go over the total because of all the opportunities. On the other hand, I feel like it should be an under because clearly no one can score for the majority of it. Regardless of my feelings, which are irrelevant, we got a gem last night. The Dodgers got the scoring started with a Teoscar Hernandez homer in the second, and Shohei Ohtani raked another one the following inning. The Blue Jays stormed back in the fourth getting a three-run mammoth bomb from their catcher, Alejandro Kirk, and another run tacked on via a sacrifice fly. The Dodgers tied it up rather quickly, getting even in the bottom of the 5th, once again with a lot of involvement from Ohtani. Bo Bichette delivered for the Blue Jays in the 7th and then Ohtani tied it up with another solo shot of his own in the bottom of the frame. From there, no scoring happened until Freddie Freeman hit a ball to center. I still maintain that I think with a better read, and certainly better jump at the wall, the Blue Jays centerfielder could've had a great shot to rob that homer. I suppose it doesn't matter because it didn't happen. Instead, we got a win for the Dodgers, and they are now up 2-1 in the series.

Tonight, we have two teams that have extremely tired arms. However, the Dodgers, again, have the edge for a few reasons. They had three relievers throw eight or fewer pitches in the game. The Blue Jays pitchers had everyone throw 14 or more pitches in the game. Toronto sent their starting pitcher for tonight's game to the bullpen last night to stretch out and warm up a bit. Shane Bieber never made it into the game, but it was going to be his if the game went another inning. Bieber has been rather consistent in his outings for the Blue Jays. He has allowed two earned runs in each of the three games he's pitched. However, only one of them saw him complete more than four innings. They will certainly need him to get through five or six at a minimum tonight. I get the arms are tired for Toronto, but this is the World Series, you figure it out. Bieber has done well against the Dodgers in the past, holding them to just 11 hits in 58 at-bats. On the other side, superstud Ohtani is taking the mound. In two postseason starts, Ohtani has pitched 12 innings and allowed five hits, and three earned runs. He has also struck out 19 hitters. The Blue Jays have actually been good against him, going 19-for-67 against him. However, seven of those hits have come from George Springer who was injured yesterday.

After every batter tried to hit a homer yesterday, I think we see shorter swings today, looking for contact. The books are expecting both Bieber and Ohtani to complete a lot of innings as the first thing I checked was the outs recorded bets. I don't have a great look on the side or the run line, but I do think this game goes over the eight runs. In searching for props, I really don't see much that I like. Ohtani had a calf issue last night, so he could have his pitching impacted. I'll just back the over in this one.