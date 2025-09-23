Aces, Wilson Will Show Dominance Early In Game 2 Of Fever Vs Aces

Fever vs. Aces, 9:30 ET

I haven't written about the WNBA in quite some time because of all of the NFL and College Football games. Plus, we have the MLB taking a bigger stage as the playoffs start very shortly. But, in that time, we've had some exciting games in the WNBA and we have had the playoffs begin. We are guaranteed a new champion for this season as the Liberty lost in the first round, causing their back-to-back journey to come to an abrupt end. In the Semifinals, we have the Fever taking on the Aces in Game 2.

The Fever are still without Caitlin Clark, and will be for whatever is the remainder of their season. They kind of snuck into the playoffs but were able to drop the Atlanta Dream in the opening round. What is potentially the most impressive thing they've done is that they were able to take the first game of this series from the Aces. Indiana is not known for anything particularly great this season - their offense was good, but not elite, and their defense was questionable, but did improve as the year went on. Kelsey Mitchell, an MVP finalist, did everything she could this year to keep them alive and winning games. The Fever did win the Commissioner's Cup during the season behind Mitchell. Aliyah Boston put together arguably her best campaign of her career, and perhaps this is what the team needed to be successful long-term. Clark will be back next year, and the team will have the playoff experience under their belt now.

The Aces are an even more remarkable story. Let's take a couple of moments to look back at their team. They won two championships in a row before losing in the playoffs last year. It seemed like something was wrong with the team, as if something wasn't clicking. They ended up making a major move by trading away point guard Kelsey Plum in the offseason. The team was still expecting to be good, considering they had Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson. However, the team was remarkably average for most of the season. Then they locked in, and Wilson played so well that she stole the WNBA MVP award away from Napheesa Collier. Their defense is still a bit concerning, but the team showed just how dangerous they could be by winning 17 straight games, including the last 16 games of the regular season. They went from 14-14 to 30-14. The Aces have, however, dropped two of their past three games, and are just 2-2 in the playoffs. Which team is going to show up for them here in Game 3?

I do not think the Fever will win this game. The Aces are probably the better team here, but I would also not be surprised to see the depth of the Fever beat out the greatness of the Aces primary players. In the first game, the Fever were locked in and hit half of their shots. The team also surprisingly won the points in the paint battle. The game really wasn't even close. I'd expect a fast start from the Aces here as they need to get the win. I think they come out with a purpose in this one and win the first quarter, covering the -3.