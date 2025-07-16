Aces Will Score At Will Against Wings

Aces vs. Wings, 8:00 ET

Without baseball, football, hockey, and the NBA, we are a bit limited in our betting opportunities. Thanks to the way the scheduling plays out for the sports betting world, we can take on the WNBA tonight. I mentioned this in my other article, but this is the best thing that the WNBA could do - they have the major focus of everyone that wants to watch sports, and they have games all day long. We are taking on the last game of the day today as the Aces take on the Wings.

The Aces are under .500, which is not somewhere that you would expect a team to be when they have one of the best players in the league. Las Vegas had back-to-back championships and then last year floundered out a bit in the playoffs. The team still has a lot of talent on the roster, but they did trade away Kelsey Plum in the offseason. It seemed like they (mostly head coach, Becky Hammon) were kind of over having Plum. I'm not sure if it was a personality thing, turnover issue, or something else, but the trade was fairly surprising considering the team was still in their championship window. They are struggling to find consistency this season. Some games they look terrible, and others they look good again. They are just 2-3 over their past five games. One victory was on the road against the Sun, a team that hasn't been very good. The other was against the Valkyries, a team that is in its first year of existence. The win over Golden State was a 104-102 victory.

The Wings are better than earlier in the year, but still struggling. I just recently watched them play in person, and it is clear that their team is now focused and centered around Paige Bueckers. Bueckers is clearly the best player on the team, and is able to find buckets for them pretty much whenever she wants. The biggest issue with the Wings is they don't have a very talented roster. They have a tall center that is hard to stop, but she seems to get winded rather quickly. Arike Ogunbowale was an All-Star, but she looks really rusty this season and is shooting rather poorly overall. She is at just 35% for the season and just about 30% from deep. She did shoot really well against the Aces in their one game this season, as she put up 26 points. The biggest issue with the Wings this year is their defense. They are allowing 86.7 points per game to opponents. They have allowed 85 or more points in 14 of their 22 games this year as well.

The Aces certainly have had their fair share of issues this season, but I do think they probably win this one with relative ease. I would guess that A'ja Wilson has a great game tonight and probably goes over her point total. These are leans, as is the Aces covering the spread. I also lean toward the Aces and Liberty in a parlay, but that is at -152, so not great value. My official play on this is going to be on the Aces to go over 87.5 points for their team total. The Wings stop basically no one, and the Aces can get on a roll.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024