Aces And Fever Will Pour In Buckets

Aces vs. Fever, 7:00 ET

I wrote about the WNBA All-Star Game this past weekend, but the problem is that all the great stuff was overshadowed by some t-shirts. I'm going to share my thoughts on the stance of the players wanting more money, and then I'll talk about the game, so feel free to skip over it. Two things can be correct: the women deserve more money, and they also have no real leg to stand on for the money. There is some talent, and there are some really fun players to watch in the league. Unfortunately, they get very little exposure because the league is marketed very poorly. Now that they have a star that the world seems to love, and they could market her and the league around her. There is jealousy and other issues, but revenue should be coming, and I think the players do deserve a salary increase. The bottom line to me is that if there was no money in this league, the franchises would be for sale and expansion wouldn't be happening. Owner's aren't trying to get rid of teams, they seem to be investing more into them. If it was truly a big loss financially, the teams would be on the market regularly. That's a problem the teams will need to sort out, but for tonight, the Aces take on the Fever.

This Aces team has been interesting. They aren't finding a way to separate themselves from the pack despite having arguably the best player in the league. It isn't like A'ja Wilson has no support either. Jackie Young is very good and still on the roster. Dana Evans comes off the bench and can score for them. Chelsea Gray and Jewel Loyd are both legitimate scorers and defenders. The fact that the team is only 12-11 is a bit astonishing to me. They have won the past three games, and Wilson has been dominant in all three. She leads the team in scoring almost every night, but she had her season high against Dallas two games ago. She has posted a double-double in each of the past three games, and it seems like she might be hitting her stride at the best time for the Aces. The more of a load Wilson carries, the more opportunity others should have to get open shots.

The Fever have also been interesting, but for slightly different reasons. They came in with high expectations, but are likely to get a pass this season due to Caitlin Clark not being available for most of the year. This actually could be the best thing for them long term. Clark is out of the game and that means the rest of the team can work together and figure out roles. When Clark comes back, she can facilitate as one of the leagues best passers, and she can drop bombs from deep. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are both having great seasons, but neither seem like they can carry the team for long stretches. Mitchell has been a very good scorer, but she can't facilitate the same way Clark does. Lexie Hull is shooting the best of her career from deep, and Sophie Cunningham is fairly close as well. The defense has been a concern all season and they just gave up 98 points in back-to-back games to the Liberty.

This is another one that should go over the total. The Fever, with or without Clark, like to push the pace. Boston is a decent defender against Wilson, but I think A'ja is just on a roll right now. I think this game goes over the 163.5. I also lean toward the Aces winning the game, but I'm not quite sure either of these teams are that reliable right now.